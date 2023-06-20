https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/ukrainian-forces-suffer-heavy-losses-as-offensive-loses-steam-1111303144.html

Ukrainian Forces Suffer Heavy Losses as Offensive Loses Steam

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including an update regarding the ongoing Ukrainian military offensive in the southern region of the Donbass region.

Ukrainian Forces Suffer Heavy Losses as Offensive Loses Steam On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including an update regarding the ongoing Ukrainian military offensive in the southern region of the Donbass region.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystRobert Patillo - Civil Rights AttorneyThabiso Lehoko - Sputnik Correspondent in South AfricaKJ Noh - Journalist and Political AnalystIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team spoke to Mark Sleboda about the Ukrainian military’s battlefield woes in the Donbass region, along with the numerous casualties and personnel losses that they have suffered in the last week.In the second hour, Robert Patillo joined the show to discuss domestic news concerning ex-President Donald Trump’s indictment and how current President Joe Biden is conspicuously quiet on the subject.In the first half of the final hour, Fault Lines was joined by Thabiso Lehoko who discussed the treatment of the South African peace delegation by the Polish authorities.Later in the final hour, KJ Noh spoke to the team about the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in China as they look to ease the tensions that are plaguing the two superpowers.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

