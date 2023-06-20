https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/us-house-panel-chair-durham-probe-revealed-need-for-reforms-misconduct-by-fbi-1111348385.html

US House Panel Chair: Durham Probe Revealed Need for Reforms, Misconduct by FBI

An probe conducted by special counsel John Durham on the FBI’s probe into allegations of collusion between former US President Donald Trump and Russia revealed misconduct at the agency and the need for reforms.

"Our committee today received testimony from John Durham concerning his report on misconduct at the FBI and the Crossfire Hurricane investigation," Turner said during a Tuesday conference. Durham opted not to provide recommendations as part of his final report, but agreed to discuss issues and take questions on the matter from lawmakers, Turner said. The panel’s discussion with Durham on Tuesday was held in a closed session, although he will appear for a public hearing on Wednesday. Following the public release of Durham’s report, the FBI said that missteps identified by the special counsel could have been prevented with reforms since implemented. Durham concluded that some of the FBI misconduct occurred at an individualized level, while others were systemic issues, Turner said. The hearings with Durham come alongside a separate probe by the House Oversight Committee into the alleged weaponization of the federal government, including law enforcement, for political purposes.

