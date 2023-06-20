https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/watch-russian-su-25-pilot-reigning-the-skies-1111325312.html

Watch Russian Su-25 Pilot Reigning the Skies

Operating Su-25 takes intense and meticulous training. According to standarts, pilot must spend at least 100 hours a year flying.

The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage of a Su-25 pilot who has already completed 230 sorties. There are 23 white stars on his plane – each is for ten completed missions. The Su-25 is a subsonic jet aircraft specially designed to provide close air support for troops. Covering Russian soldiers from the skies, it blasts enemy armored vehicles including tanks and eliminating hostile manpower. The Su-25 can fly at speeds of over 900 km per hour and launch air-to ground missiles.

