Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Tanks Take the Battle to the Enemy
A new video released on social media by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows one of the Russian main battle tanks in action, as the crew keeps firing shell after shell at the enemy while keeping their nimble armored beast on the move to avoid return fire.The video came out as the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian tank units have wiped out a Ukrainian stronghold near Krasny Liman and continue hammering enemy forces in the area around the clock.
Watch Russian Tanks Take the Battle to the Enemy

15:17 GMT 20.06.2023
Andrei Dergalin
