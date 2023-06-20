https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/watch-russian-tanks-take-the-battle-to-the-enemy-1111330935.html
Watch Russian Tanks Take the Battle to the Enemy
Watch Russian Tanks Take the Battle to the Enemy
2023-06-20
The video came out as the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian tank units have wiped out a Ukrainian stronghold near Krasny Liman and continue hammering enemy forces in the area around the clock.
Watch Russian Tanks Take the Battle to the Enemy
Using Russian-made military hardware, Russian troops fighting in the Ukrainian conflict keep dealing blow after blow to the Kiev regime's forces who seem to be unable to catch a break despite all the NATO tanks and infantry fighting vehicles they now have.
A new video released on social media by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows one of the Russian main battle tanks in action, as the crew keeps firing shell after shell at the enemy while keeping their nimble armored beast on the move to avoid return fire.
The video came out as the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian tank units have wiped out a Ukrainian stronghold near Krasny Liman and continue hammering enemy forces in the area around the clock.