https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/zurich-museum-announces-11000-reward-for-information-about-two-stolen-paintings-1111344941.html
Zurich Museum Announces $11,000 Reward for Information About Two Stolen Paintings
Zurich Museum Announces $11,000 Reward for Information About Two Stolen Paintings
The Zurich art museum, Kunsthaus, has announced a reward of 10,000 Swiss francs ($11,134) for information leading to the return of two 17th-century paintings, Zurich police said on Tuesday.
2023-06-20T18:48+0000
2023-06-20T18:48+0000
2023-06-20T18:48+0000
beyond politics
zurich
switzerland
museum
paintings
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105673/25/1056732535_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b0fa5b08afd3e22328be26e963883b18.jpg
"The exact circumstances and reasons for the theft are the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Zurich cantonal police in cooperation with the public prosecutor's office... Kunsthaus Zurich is offering a reward of up to 10,000 Swiss francs for information leading to the investigation of the crime or the return of the paintings," the police said. In January, the museum officially confirmed the loss of two paintings, "Soldiers at an encampment" by Flemish artist Robert van den Hoecke, dated to the middle of the 17th century, and "Daffodils and other flowers in a glass vase on a marble slab" by Dutch artist Dirck de Bray from 1673. The paintings may have been lost following a fire in the summer of 2022, the museum then said.
zurich
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105673/25/1056732535_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_1bbdf6b55a0f0c0c671e518f8055595f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
switzerland, zurich, zurich museum, kunsthaus zurich, stolen paintings, reward
switzerland, zurich, zurich museum, kunsthaus zurich, stolen paintings, reward
Zurich Museum Announces $11,000 Reward for Information About Two Stolen Paintings
ZURICH (Sputnik) - The Zurich art museum, Kunsthaus, has announced a reward of 10,000 Swiss francs ($11,134) for information leading to the return of two 17th-century paintings, Zurich police said on Tuesday.
"The exact circumstances and reasons for the theft are the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Zurich cantonal police in cooperation with the public prosecutor's office... Kunsthaus Zurich is offering a reward of up to 10,000 Swiss francs for information leading to the investigation of the crime or the return of the paintings," the police said.
In January, the museum officially confirmed the loss of two paintings, "Soldiers at an encampment" by Flemish artist Robert van den Hoecke, dated to the middle of the 17th century, and "Daffodils and other flowers in a glass vase on a marble slab" by Dutch artist Dirck de Bray from 1673. The paintings may have been lost following a fire in the summer of 2022, the museum then said.