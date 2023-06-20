International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/zurich-museum-announces-11000-reward-for-information-about-two-stolen-paintings-1111344941.html
Zurich Museum Announces $11,000 Reward for Information About Two Stolen Paintings
Zurich Museum Announces $11,000 Reward for Information About Two Stolen Paintings
The Zurich art museum, Kunsthaus, has announced a reward of 10,000 Swiss francs ($11,134) for information leading to the return of two 17th-century paintings, Zurich police said on Tuesday.
2023-06-20T18:48+0000
2023-06-20T18:48+0000
beyond politics
zurich
switzerland
museum
paintings
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105673/25/1056732535_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b0fa5b08afd3e22328be26e963883b18.jpg
"The exact circumstances and reasons for the theft are the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Zurich cantonal police in cooperation with the public prosecutor's office... Kunsthaus Zurich is offering a reward of up to 10,000 Swiss francs for information leading to the investigation of the crime or the return of the paintings," the police said. In January, the museum officially confirmed the loss of two paintings, "Soldiers at an encampment" by Flemish artist Robert van den Hoecke, dated to the middle of the 17th century, and "Daffodils and other flowers in a glass vase on a marble slab" by Dutch artist Dirck de Bray from 1673. The paintings may have been lost following a fire in the summer of 2022, the museum then said.
zurich
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105673/25/1056732535_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_1bbdf6b55a0f0c0c671e518f8055595f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
switzerland, zurich, zurich museum, kunsthaus zurich, stolen paintings, reward
switzerland, zurich, zurich museum, kunsthaus zurich, stolen paintings, reward

Zurich Museum Announces $11,000 Reward for Information About Two Stolen Paintings

18:48 GMT 20.06.2023
CC0 / / Swiss francs
Swiss francs - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ZURICH (Sputnik) - The Zurich art museum, Kunsthaus, has announced a reward of 10,000 Swiss francs ($11,134) for information leading to the return of two 17th-century paintings, Zurich police said on Tuesday.
"The exact circumstances and reasons for the theft are the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Zurich cantonal police in cooperation with the public prosecutor's office... Kunsthaus Zurich is offering a reward of up to 10,000 Swiss francs for information leading to the investigation of the crime or the return of the paintings," the police said.
In January, the museum officially confirmed the loss of two paintings, "Soldiers at an encampment" by Flemish artist Robert van den Hoecke, dated to the middle of the 17th century, and "Daffodils and other flowers in a glass vase on a marble slab" by Dutch artist Dirck de Bray from 1673. The paintings may have been lost following a fire in the summer of 2022, the museum then said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала