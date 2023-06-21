https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/at-least-25-inmates-burned-to-death-dozens-injured-in-honduran-womens-prison-riot-1111349065.html

At Least 25 Inmates Burned to Death, Dozens Injured in Honduran Women's Prison Riot

At least 25 inmates of a women's penitentiary in Honduras have died in a fire, seven others have been stabbed to death and dozens injured during violent clashes between two warring prison gangs, local media reported on Tuesday.

At least 25 charred female bodies have been found in the bathrooms of the Women's Social Adaptation Center (CEFAS) in the Francisco Morazan Department in the central part of the country, Honduran media reported. The inmates were reportedly killed by members of the opposing gang who locked their adversaries inside and then started the fire. The Honduran Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed Tuesday that a total of 41 inmates have died in the clashes between two warring prison gangs at the penitentiary. Five injured women have since been taken to a local hospital."Preliminary, it is known that 41 people have lost their lives; however, more detailed information in this regard will be available after the investigation on the site of the accident," the statement on the prosecutor's office's website read.Deputy Security Minister Semma Julissa Villanueva said on Twitter that the law enforcement agencies and firefighters had to interfere in the riot, and declared a state of emergency in the prison. Honduran President Xiomara Castro tweeted Tuesday that she was "shocked by the monstrous murder of women" at CEFAS, adding that the incident happened "in full view and with the connivance" of the security personnel. She further expressed solidarity with the families of the victims, summoned Minister of Security Ramon Sabillon and the head of the revision commission of the prosecutor's office for explanations and pledged to take "drastic measures" in connection with the incident at the penitentiary.

