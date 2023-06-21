International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/at-least-25-inmates-burned-to-death-dozens-injured-in-honduran-womens-prison-riot-1111349065.html
At Least 25 Inmates Burned to Death, Dozens Injured in Honduran Women's Prison Riot
At Least 25 Inmates Burned to Death, Dozens Injured in Honduran Women's Prison Riot
At least 25 inmates of a women's penitentiary in Honduras have died in a fire, seven others have been stabbed to death and dozens injured during violent clashes between two warring prison gangs, local media reported on Tuesday.
2023-06-21T01:11+0000
2023-06-21T01:50+0000
americas
honduras
prison
prison riot
state of emergency
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111348908_0:116:3230:1933_1920x0_80_0_0_db9c0b51c30b6e5ac0d4bd26a699f997.jpg
At least 25 charred female bodies have been found in the bathrooms of the Women's Social Adaptation Center (CEFAS) in the Francisco Morazan Department in the central part of the country, Honduran media reported. The inmates were reportedly killed by members of the opposing gang who locked their adversaries inside and then started the fire. The Honduran Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed Tuesday that a total of 41 inmates have died in the clashes between two warring prison gangs at the penitentiary. Five injured women have since been taken to a local hospital."Preliminary, it is known that 41 people have lost their lives; however, more detailed information in this regard will be available after the investigation on the site of the accident," the statement on the prosecutor's office's website read.Deputy Security Minister Semma Julissa Villanueva said on Twitter that the law enforcement agencies and firefighters had to interfere in the riot, and declared a state of emergency in the prison. Honduran President Xiomara Castro tweeted Tuesday that she was "shocked by the monstrous murder of women" at CEFAS, adding that the incident happened "in full view and with the connivance" of the security personnel. She further expressed solidarity with the families of the victims, summoned Minister of Security Ramon Sabillon and the head of the revision commission of the prosecutor's office for explanations and pledged to take "drastic measures" in connection with the incident at the penitentiary.
americas
honduras
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111348908_250:0:2981:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5d8a700240e90fac809f585afa13017b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
honduras, prison riot, women's social adaptation center, women's prison,
honduras, prison riot, women's social adaptation center, women's prison,

At Least 25 Inmates Burned to Death, Dozens Injured in Honduran Women's Prison Riot

01:11 GMT 21.06.2023 (Updated: 01:50 GMT 21.06.2023)
© AP Photo / Elmer MartinezPolice guard the entrance to the women's prison in Tamara, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. A riot at the women's prison northwest of the Honduran capital has left at least 41 inmates dead, most of them burned to death, a Honduran police official said.
Police guard the entrance to the women's prison in Tamara, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. A riot at the women's prison northwest of the Honduran capital has left at least 41 inmates dead, most of them burned to death, a Honduran police official said. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2023
© AP Photo / Elmer Martinez
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MEXICO (Sputnik) - At least 25 inmates of a women's penitentiary in Honduras have died in a fire, seven others have been stabbed to death and dozens injured during violent clashes between two warring prison gangs, local media reported on Tuesday.
At least 25 charred female bodies have been found in the bathrooms of the Women's Social Adaptation Center (CEFAS) in the Francisco Morazan Department in the central part of the country, Honduran media reported.
The inmates were reportedly killed by members of the opposing gang who locked their adversaries inside and then started the fire.
The Honduran Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed Tuesday that a total of 41 inmates have died in the clashes between two warring prison gangs at the penitentiary. Five injured women have since been taken to a local hospital.
"Preliminary, it is known that 41 people have lost their lives; however, more detailed information in this regard will be available after the investigation on the site of the accident," the statement on the prosecutor's office's website read.
Deputy Security Minister Semma Julissa Villanueva said on Twitter that the law enforcement agencies and firefighters had to interfere in the riot, and declared a state of emergency in the prison.
Honduran President Xiomara Castro tweeted Tuesday that she was "shocked by the monstrous murder of women" at CEFAS, adding that the incident happened "in full view and with the connivance" of the security personnel.
She further expressed solidarity with the families of the victims, summoned Minister of Security Ramon Sabillon and the head of the revision commission of the prosecutor's office for explanations and pledged to take "drastic measures" in connection with the incident at the penitentiary.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала