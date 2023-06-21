Biden Likens China's Xi to 'Dictator' Day After Blinken Visit

At the height of the balloon incident, China explained that the suspected surveillance balloon was in fact a high-altitude civilian scientific balloon that was blown off course.

Alarms were near instantly triggered after news broke on the development, more so after it was detailed that the balloon was spotted over the US state of Montana - the location of many of the US' nuclear missile silos.

By February 4, the balloon was shot down on Biden's orders by an F-22 Raptor off the coast of South Carolina. Days later, additional objects were tracked but were reported to have no links to China.