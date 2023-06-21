International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/biden-likens-chinas-xi-to-dictator-day-after-blinken-visit-1111349971.html
Biden Likens China's Xi to 'Dictator' Day After Blinken Visit
Biden Likens China's Xi to 'Dictator' Day After Blinken Visit
US President Joe Biden referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "dictator" on Tuesday during a fundraising dinner in California amid already uneasy US-China relations.
2023-06-21T03:50+0000
2023-06-21T03:49+0000
world
us
us-china relations
dictator
joe biden
xi jinping
fundraising
california
antony blinken
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0e/1104096398_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e11bcb21e261ceb9c0ee0ca325ee85f4.jpg
US President Joe Biden referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "dictator" on Tuesday during a fundraising dinner in California amid already uneasy US-China relations.The comments were made by Biden while speaking to the downed Chinese balloon fallout that unfolded in February and continued to steal headlines as additional balloon-like objects began to emerge near American skies."That wasn't supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course." Biden continued, before noting in follow-up remarks that China was also undergoing "real economic difficulties."Biden's latest commentary comes just a day after Xi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to ease off and remedy US-China tensions that have for months remained on shaky ground.Incidentally, it also follows unconfirmed Tuesday reports by US media that China is engaged in so-called "advanced" talks to build a training base in Cuba, after a spate of American, Cuban and Chinese officials earlier rejected reports that Beijing and Havana were taking part in building a spy base.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230218/blinken-says-us-not-looking-for-new-cold-war-or-conflict-with-china-discussed-balloon-1107585052.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0e/1104096398_144:0:2875:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e6d8f6b742bd11125fc1ceffe0921204.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, xi jinping, us-china relations, california, fundraiser, dictator,
joe biden, xi jinping, us-china relations, california, fundraiser, dictator,

Biden Likens China's Xi to 'Dictator' Day After Blinken Visit

03:50 GMT 21.06.2023
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonU.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping
U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2023
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier wrapped the latest iteration of diplomatic talks with Chinese officials, marking the first such talks in China since 2018. The visit was initially scheduled for February but was postponed once US-China relations soured after the downing of a commercial Chinese balloon that blew off course.
US President Joe Biden referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "dictator" on Tuesday during a fundraising dinner in California amid already uneasy US-China relations.
The comments were made by Biden while speaking to the downed Chinese balloon fallout that unfolded in February and continued to steal headlines as additional balloon-like objects began to emerge near American skies.
"The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset, in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment in it, was he didn't know it was there," Biden said. "That's a great embarrassment for dictators. When they didn't know what happened."
"That wasn't supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course." Biden continued, before noting in follow-up remarks that China was also undergoing "real economic difficulties."
Secretary of State Antony Blinken. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2023
World
Blinken Says US Not Looking for ‘New Cold War’ or Conflict With China, Discussed Balloon
18 February, 21:58 GMT

At the height of the balloon incident, China explained that the suspected surveillance balloon was in fact a high-altitude civilian scientific balloon that was blown off course.

Alarms were near instantly triggered after news broke on the development, more so after it was detailed that the balloon was spotted over the US state of Montana - the location of many of the US' nuclear missile silos.

By February 4, the balloon was shot down on Biden's orders by an F-22 Raptor off the coast of South Carolina. Days later, additional objects were tracked but were reported to have no links to China.

Biden's latest commentary comes just a day after Xi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to ease off and remedy US-China tensions that have for months remained on shaky ground.
Incidentally, it also follows unconfirmed Tuesday reports by US media that China is engaged in so-called "advanced" talks to build a training base in Cuba, after a spate of American, Cuban and Chinese officials earlier rejected reports that Beijing and Havana were taking part in building a spy base.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала