'Black Day for Norwegian Nature' as Oslo Plans to Open Its Waters for Deep-Sea Mining

Critics say Norway's plans to mine lucrative subsea deposits runs contrary to the country's environmental commitment and may ruin its "green" image abroad.

Norway's Labor-led government has proposed opening the country's waters to deep-sea mining despite fierce opposition from environmental campaigners, political parties and even fellow European countries.The small country with 5.4 million inhabitants was propelled to immense wealth by its vast oil and gas reserves, which helped fill its Petroleum Fund which at more than $1 trillion ranks as the world's largest sovereign fund. Its position in Europe was cemented further after the EU's recent sanctions campaign against Russian energy, which effectively robbed the continent of a major provider, while clearing a lion's share of the market. Norway even came even under fire when it was suspected of profiteering from the energy crisis that gripped Europe.Now, Oslo seeks to shift from a reliance on hydrocarbons to new sources of economic activity, tapping into the high demand to transition from fossil fuels. According to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, there are large mineral resources on the Norwegian continental shelf, including several million tonnes of copper, zinc and cobalt, which could potentially mean large revenues for Norway.Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland emphasized that the minerals are necessary "to succeed with the green transition". An earlier study indicated the presence of a "substantial" amount of coveted rare earth minerals in high demand in areas ranging from consumer electronics to military gear.The areas slated for opening are located in the Greenland Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea which in total cover an area of some 280,000 square kilometres - about the same size of Italy or Great Britain and Ireland taken together.Massive Opposition From Politicians and Conservationists AlikeThis move, however, sparked controversy with eco-activists and politicians alike, who argue that deep-sea mining would threaten the biodiversity of vital ecosystems.Frode Pleym, head of Greenpeace Norway, called it "a new low" from the Norwegian government, which he also rebuked for continued oil exploration "in the fragile Arctic."And Karoline Andaur, a specialist in environmental services industry, and she refused to mince her words as she called it a "black day for Norwegian nature". She also ventured that Norway puts itself in an unfortunate light on the international stage.France banned deep-sea mining in its waters earlier this year, and Germany has called for a pause in the development of the industry.The environmental spokesman for the Liberal Party, Ola Elvestuen, called the plans to allow seabed mining an "assault against the environment"."It shames Norway internationally. That we need these minerals for the green transition is nonsense," Elvestuen told local media.Norway's Parliament is set to debate the proposal this autumn. The center-left coalition rules in a minority, which is why the support of the opposition parties is crucial. However, Labor's traditional archenemies, the Conservatives, initiated a similar process during their previous stint in power and said they would consider backing it, thus giving a rare helping hand.

