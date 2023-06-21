https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/cypriot-president-christodoulides-rules-out-arms-supply-to-ukraine-1111351306.html

Cypriot President Christodoulides Rules Out Arms Supply to Ukraine

Cypriot President Christodoulides Rules Out Arms Supply to Ukraine

Cyprus does not plan to supply weapons to Ukraine, because otherwise it would remain unprotected, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday during a news conference after 100 days in power.

2023-06-21T04:48+0000

2023-06-21T04:48+0000

2023-06-21T04:48+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

cyprus

kiev

arms

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/12/1111256878_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_545c0dff45e1465dd642268bfc38a42a.jpg

A journalist asked whether the Cypriot government was considering negotiating the exchange or purchase of new weapons systems with other countries, with the prospect of providing Ukraine with Soviet-made arms currently in service with the national guard. He said Cyprus' five-year goal is to increase defense spending, strengthen the deterrent power of Cyprus, reach the level of 2 percent of GDP.Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/west-touting-kievs-offensive-to-justify-arms-supplies---russian-intelligence-1111305257.html

ukraine

cyprus

kiev

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

supply weapons to ukraine, cypriot president nikos christodoulides, arms supply to ukraine