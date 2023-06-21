International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Cypriot President Christodoulides Rules Out Arms Supply to Ukraine
Cypriot President Christodoulides Rules Out Arms Supply to Ukraine
Cyprus does not plan to supply weapons to Ukraine, because otherwise it would remain unprotected, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday during a news conference after 100 days in power.
A journalist asked whether the Cypriot government was considering negotiating the exchange or purchase of new weapons systems with other countries, with the prospect of providing Ukraine with Soviet-made arms currently in service with the national guard. He said Cyprus' five-year goal is to increase defense spending, strengthen the deterrent power of Cyprus, reach the level of 2 percent of GDP.Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.
04:48 GMT 21.06.2023
ATHENS (Sputnik) - Cyprus does not plan to supply weapons to Ukraine, because otherwise it would remain unprotected, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday during a news conference after 100 days in power.
A journalist asked whether the Cypriot government was considering negotiating the exchange or purchase of new weapons systems with other countries, with the prospect of providing Ukraine with Soviet-made arms currently in service with the national guard.
"The Republic of Cyprus is under occupation. The resources it uses, the military resources, if I can call them like that, are very specific and we cannot take any action that would leave Cyprus undefended," Christodoulides said.
He said Cyprus' five-year goal is to increase defense spending, strengthen the deterrent power of Cyprus, reach the level of 2 percent of GDP.
National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
West Touting Kiev's Offensive to Justify Arms Supplies - Russian Intelligence
19 June, 19:00 GMT
Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.
