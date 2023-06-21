https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/four-people-in-critical-condition-after-gas-explosion-in-paris-1111369453.html
Four People in Critical Condition After Gas Explosion in Paris
Four People in Critical Condition After Gas Explosion in Paris
At least four people are in critical condition after an explosion occurred in the firth arrondissement of Paris on Wednesday, a French media reported.
2023-06-21T16:44+0000
2023-06-21T16:44+0000
2023-06-21T16:44+0000
world
paris
gas explosion
france
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107862/07/1078620736_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_848e798bb29ef833437e509e852ebfd0.jpg
According to the preliminary information, a gas explosion caused the incident. The explosion occurred on the Alphonse Laveran square not far from the American Academy fashion design school. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo arrived at the scene. According to the police data, the facades of several houses collapsed, and several neighboring houses caught fire
paris
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107862/07/1078620736_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_573fd20dffd5931e391b14b244cae0dd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france, paris, fas explosion, casualties
france, paris, fas explosion, casualties
Four People in Critical Condition After Gas Explosion in Paris
PARIS (Sputnik) - At least four people are in critical condition after an explosion occurred in the firth arrondissement of Paris on Wednesday, a French media reported.
According to the preliminary information, a gas explosion caused the incident. The explosion occurred on the Alphonse Laveran square not far from the American Academy fashion design school.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo arrived at the scene. According to the police data, the facades of several houses collapsed, and several neighboring houses caught fire