Four People in Critical Condition After Gas Explosion in Paris

At least four people are in critical condition after an explosion occurred in the firth arrondissement of Paris on Wednesday, a French media reported.

2023-06-21T16:44+0000

According to the preliminary information, a gas explosion caused the incident. The explosion occurred on the Alphonse Laveran square not far from the American Academy fashion design school. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo arrived at the scene. According to the police data, the facades of several houses collapsed, and several neighboring houses caught fire

