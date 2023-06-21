https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/hunter-biden-plea-deal-ai-in-medicine-eu-power-struggles-1111345691.html

Hunter Biden Plea Deal, AI in Medicine, EU Power Struggles

Hunter Biden Plea Deal, AI in Medicine, EU Power Struggles

Hunter Biden takes a plea deal on federal charges, and homelessness is on the increase in the US.

Blinken in China, Dodgy Drug Research, 2022 Ukraine Peace Deal? Apple goes after actual apples, and the FBI goes after mentally underdeveloped teenagers in its hunt for "ISIS financiers."

Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the plea deal Hunter Biden’s lawyers have struck and the political implications of the deal for both President Joe Biden and Republicans who want to use his son’s wrongdoing as a campaign theme. They also discuss whether former President Donald Trump can strike a similar deal, how a single senator is holding up Department of Defense nominees, and NATO’s concerns about its arms reserves.Founder and editor of The Pakistan Daily Hamza Azhar Salam discusses what might be driving migrants from Pakistan to undertake the dangerous Mediterranean crossing, the Pakistani government’s response to human trafficking, an update on former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s legal battle, whether Khan has the ability to make a comeback, and the climate challenges facing South Asia.Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly discusses US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to the UK after departing China, the centralization of power in Brussels, what a centralized EU means for members of the bloc and for geopolitics, how leaders evade moral condemnation, and who might be the worst English royal.Longtime nurses union organizer Michael Lighty discusses the consolidation of major hospital networks and how that boosts profits by eroding patient care, how the introduction of AI in hospital decision making will affect health outcomes, and the interaction between medicare, medicaid, and insurance companies.The Misfits also discuss the hunt for a missing submersible in the North Atlantic.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

