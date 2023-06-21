https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/judge-sets-trial-date-for-trumps-federal-charges-1111335689.html

Judge Sets Trial Date for Trump's Federal Charges

Judge Sets Trial Date for Trump's Federal Charges

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news, including Trump's federal charges.

Mitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Public SpeakerAngie Wong: JournalistMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystEsteban Carrillo: Ecuadorean journalist and Editor for The CradleThe show kicks off with Media Commentator and Public Speaker Mitch Roschelle talking about RFK Jr. challenging a doctor to debate him about vaccines.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to journalist Angie Wong to talk about Trump's federal charges.In the first half of the final hour, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda talks about the latest out of Ukraine.The show wraps up with Esteban Carrillo talking about the political situation in Palestine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

