The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Judge Sets Trial Date for Trump's Federal Charges
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news, including Trump's federal charges.
2023-06-21T04:01+0000
2023-06-21T10:21+0000
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news, including Trump's federal charges.
Mitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Public SpeakerAngie Wong: JournalistMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystEsteban Carrillo: Ecuadorean journalist and Editor for The CradleThe show kicks off with Media Commentator and Public Speaker Mitch Roschelle talking about RFK Jr. challenging a doctor to debate him about vaccines.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to journalist Angie Wong to talk about Trump's federal charges.In the first half of the final hour, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda talks about the latest out of Ukraine.The show wraps up with Esteban Carrillo talking about the political situation in Palestine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Judge Sets Trial Date for Trump's Federal Charges

04:01 GMT 21.06.2023 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 21.06.2023)
The Final Countdown
Judge Sets Trial Date for Trump's Federal Charges
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news, including Trump's federal charges.
Mitch Roschelle: Media Commentator, Public Speaker
Angie Wong: Journalist
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Esteban Carrillo: Ecuadorean journalist and Editor for The Cradle
The show kicks off with Media Commentator and Public Speaker Mitch Roschelle talking about RFK Jr. challenging a doctor to debate him about vaccines.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to journalist Angie Wong to talk about Trump's federal charges.
In the first half of the final hour, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda talks about the latest out of Ukraine.
The show wraps up with Esteban Carrillo talking about the political situation in Palestine.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
