Kremlin on Drone Attack in Moscow Region: Investigation Underway

Electronic warfare means coped with their task in the Moscow Region, and an investigation into a drone attack is currently underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Electronic warfare means coped with their task in the Moscow Region, and an investigation into a drone attack is currently underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday."Indeed, yes, there was a [drone] attack. The means to combat drones [electronic warfare] did their job, now the relevant authorities are investigating," Peskov told reporters.Russia has been maintaining a dialogue with Brazil on the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, but so far no achievements have been made with regard to the issue, Dmitry Peskov said.He added that preparations for the upcoming BRICS summit were on the agenda of the recent talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and discussions continue.Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin will receive Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Russia on June 22.

