International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/kremlin-on-drone-attack-in-moscow-region-investigation-underway-1111359877.html
Kremlin on Drone Attack in Moscow Region: Investigation Underway
Kremlin on Drone Attack in Moscow Region: Investigation Underway
Electronic warfare means coped with their task in the Moscow Region, and an investigation into a drone attack is currently underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2023-06-21T10:43+0000
2023-06-21T10:43+0000
russia
dmitry peskov
moscow region
brazil
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111061972_0:217:3253:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a932e887bd1249d3f5206ca52fb73ea7.jpg
Electronic warfare means coped with their task in the Moscow Region, and an investigation into a drone attack is currently underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday."Indeed, yes, there was a [drone] attack. The means to combat drones [electronic warfare] did their job, now the relevant authorities are investigating," Peskov told reporters.Russia has been maintaining a dialogue with Brazil on the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, but so far no achievements have been made with regard to the issue, Dmitry Peskov said.He added that preparations for the upcoming BRICS summit were on the agenda of the recent talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and discussions continue.Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin will receive Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Russia on June 22.
moscow region
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111061972_524:0:3253:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6023aa10c68c627288bd441a0a76acd9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
electronic warfare means, drone attack in moscow region
electronic warfare means, drone attack in moscow region

Kremlin on Drone Attack in Moscow Region: Investigation Underway

10:43 GMT 21.06.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei DanichevA general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia.
A general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev tried to carry out a terrorist attack on objects in the Moscow Region, adding that all UAVs were suppressed by means of electronic warfare.
Electronic warfare means coped with their task in the Moscow Region, and an investigation into a drone attack is currently underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"Indeed, yes, there was a [drone] attack. The means to combat drones [electronic warfare] did their job, now the relevant authorities are investigating," Peskov told reporters.
Russia has been maintaining a dialogue with Brazil on the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, but so far no achievements have been made with regard to the issue, Dmitry Peskov said.
"Indeed, there is a dialogue, [the dialogue] is being maintained with Brazil. But, again, there are no specific developments or prerequisites for the successful implementation of such plans, unfortunately," Peskov told reporters.
He added that preparations for the upcoming BRICS summit were on the agenda of the recent talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and discussions continue.
"Preparations for the upcoming summit were on the agenda [of the Putin-Ramaphosa talks]. Discussions continue," Peskov told reporters.
Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin will receive Prime Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Russia on June 22.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала