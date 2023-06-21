https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/officials-stumped-on-what-might-be-causing-banging-sound-near-titanic-search-site-1111375157.html

Officials Stumped on What Might Be Causing 'Banging Sound' Near Titanic Search Site

Officials Stumped on What Might Be Causing 'Banging Sound' Near Titanic Search Site

On the fifth day of searching for the lost submarine, searchers head banging noises below the water, but are not sure of how to discern those sounds.

2023-06-21T22:47+0000

2023-06-21T22:47+0000

2023-06-21T22:46+0000

americas

search and rescue

submarine

titan

titanic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111353355_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2eb4bdc343a642e1be68c20abb7cd573.jpg

The desperate search for a submarine that has been missing since Sunday detected noises for the second day on Wednesday, however, officials remain unsure as to what might be causing the sounds. On Tuesday night, the US Coast Guard said a Canadian search plane detected noises underwater in the designated search area. Then on Wednesday, they continued to hear noises, said Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick.According to Frederick, the team has at least two remotely-operated underwater vehicles “actively searching” for the missing submarine while several more were reported to be joining the search on Thursday. Additional search flights are continuing throughout the day and evening.Carl Hartsfield, of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, has said the noises were described as banging noises, adding that it is difficult to discern the source of noises underwater.The five people on the missing 22-foot submarine include OceanGate CEO and founder Stockton Rush, whose company owns and operates the Titan submarine in question, according to reports. The others include British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman Dawood.The submarine lost contact about 900 nautical miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts and had been expected to resurface on Sunday afternoon. The search area, according to Frederick, has expanded to about twice the size of Connecticut with a 2 and a half mile depth.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/2018-letter-warned-of-negative-outcomes-of-titanic-submarines-approach-1111348656.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

search and rescue, titanic, titan submarine, missing submarine, us coast guard