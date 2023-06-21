https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/putin-meets-graduates-of-higher-military-educational-institutions-1111359686.html

Putin Meets Graduates of Higher Military Educational Institutions

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the graduates of higher military educational institutions in Moscow.

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions in Moscow.In particular, there will be graduates of educational organizations of the Ministry of Defense, EMERCOM, Federal Security Service, Federal Protective Service, Rosgvardia, Interior Ministry, and Federal Penitentiary Service.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

