Putin Meets Graduates of Higher Military Educational Institutions
Putin Meets Graduates of Higher Military Educational Institutions
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with the graduates of higher military educational institutions in Moscow.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions in Moscow.In particular, there will be graduates of educational organizations of the Ministry of Defense, EMERCOM, Federal Security Service, Federal Protective Service, Rosgvardia, Interior Ministry, and Federal Penitentiary Service.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Putin Meets Graduates of Higher Military Educational Institutions

11:43 GMT 21.06.2023
