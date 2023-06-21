International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
The Hunter Biden Plea Deal Proves the Justice System is Rigged in Favor of the Establishment
The Hunter Biden Plea Deal Proves the Justice System is Rigged in Favor of the Establishment
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Hunter Biden agreeing to a guilty plea for federal charges, and Bangladesh is seeking BRICS membership.
The Hunter Biden Plea Deal Proves the Justice System is Rigged in Favor of the Establishment
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Hunter Biden agreeing to a guilty plea for federal charges, and Bangladesh is seeking BRICS membership.
Clint Russell – Libertarian and Host of The Liberty Lockdown | Science is Not Settled, Vaccine Skepticism is Dangerous to the Big Pharma Bottom Line, and Hunter Biden Gets Slapped on His WristJim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | The Large Number of Republicans Running for President, The Hunter Biden Plea Deal, and The Corporatization of Gay PrideIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Clint Russell about Joe Rogan willing to host a debate on vaccines, Dr. Peter Hotez, and big pharma protected by the government. Clint discussed Dr. Peter Hotez and his confusing claims on vaccine injuries. Clint commented on the Hunter Biden plea deal and how corrupt America has become.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Jim Hoft about the independent voters will decide the 2024 election, Democrats enjoy the puppet show, and the most influential conservative. Jim commented on the reported plea deal for Hunter Biden and how Biden will be unable to avoid the Hunter Biden issue in 2024. Jim spoke about the evils of corporations pushing the sexualization of children and Jim's theory on the Republican nominee for 2024.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The Hunter Biden Plea Deal Proves the Justice System is Rigged in Favor of the Establishment

04:05 GMT 21.06.2023 (Updated: 11:01 GMT 21.06.2023)
The Backstory
The Hunter Biden Plea Deal Proves the Justice System is Rigged in Favor of the Establishment
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Hunter Biden agreeing to a guilty plea for federal charges, and Bangladesh is seeking BRICS membership.
Clint Russell – Libertarian and Host of The Liberty Lockdown | Science is Not Settled, Vaccine Skepticism is Dangerous to the Big Pharma Bottom Line, and Hunter Biden Gets Slapped on His Wrist

Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | The Large Number of Republicans Running for President, The Hunter Biden Plea Deal, and The Corporatization of Gay Pride

In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Clint Russell about Joe Rogan willing to host a debate on vaccines, Dr. Peter Hotez, and big pharma protected by the government. Clint discussed Dr. Peter Hotez and his confusing claims on vaccine injuries. Clint commented on the Hunter Biden plea deal and how corrupt America has become.

In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Jim Hoft about the independent voters will decide the 2024 election, Democrats enjoy the puppet show, and the most influential conservative. Jim commented on the reported plea deal for Hunter Biden and how Biden will be unable to avoid the Hunter Biden issue in 2024. Jim spoke about the evils of corporations pushing the sexualization of children and Jim's theory on the Republican nominee for 2024.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
