Three Vessels Join Search for Titanic Tourist Submersible - US Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard said on Wednesday that three additional vessels have joined the search-and-rescue efforts this morning for the submersible Titan that went missing on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic.

The US Coast Guard said on Wednesday that three additional vessels have joined the search-and-rescue efforts this morning for the submersible Titan that went missing on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic. "Three vessels arrived on-scene Wednesday morning. The John Cabot has side-scanning sonar capabilities and is conducting search patterns alongside the Skandi Vinland and the Atlantic Merlin," the First Coast Guard District announced via Twitter. Earlier in the day, US media pointed out that searching crews had detected "acoustic feedback" and it resembled knocking sounds. Data obtained by the searching aircraft has been transferred to US Navy experts for analysis, the report said. Hamish Harding, a billionaire and adventure traveler, Shahzada Dawood, vice chairman of the Pakistani corporation Engro, and his son Suleman, have been confirmed to be on board the submersible. Media reported that French maritime expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and OceanGate Expeditions President Stockton Rush are also in the submersible.

