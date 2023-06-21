International
Three Vessels Join Search for Titanic Tourist Submersible - US Coast Guard
Three Vessels Join Search for Titanic Tourist Submersible - US Coast Guard
The US Coast Guard said on Wednesday that three additional vessels have joined the search-and-rescue efforts this morning for the submersible Titan that went missing on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic.
The US Coast Guard said on Wednesday that three additional vessels have joined the search-and-rescue efforts this morning for the submersible Titan that went missing on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic. "Three vessels arrived on-scene Wednesday morning. The John Cabot has side-scanning sonar capabilities and is conducting search patterns alongside the Skandi Vinland and the Atlantic Merlin," the First Coast Guard District announced via Twitter. Earlier in the day, US media pointed out that searching crews had detected "acoustic feedback" and it resembled knocking sounds. Data obtained by the searching aircraft has been transferred to US Navy experts for analysis, the report said. Hamish Harding, a billionaire and adventure traveler, Shahzada Dawood, vice chairman of the Pakistani corporation Engro, and his son Suleman, have been confirmed to be on board the submersible. Media reported that French maritime expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and OceanGate Expeditions President Stockton Rush are also in the submersible.
16:49 GMT 21.06.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Coast Guard confirmed that a Canadian aircraft had detected underwater noises in the search area for the submersible.
The US Coast Guard said on Wednesday that three additional vessels have joined the search-and-rescue efforts this morning for the submersible Titan that went missing on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic.
"Three vessels arrived on-scene Wednesday morning. The John Cabot has side-scanning sonar capabilities and is conducting search patterns alongside the Skandi Vinland and the Atlantic Merlin," the First Coast Guard District announced via Twitter.
Earlier in the day, US media pointed out that searching crews had detected "acoustic feedback" and it resembled knocking sounds.
Data obtained by the searching aircraft has been transferred to US Navy experts for analysis, the report said.

On Sunday, the OceanGate Expeditions submersible went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet. The submarine has a capacity to carry five people and has oxygen supply for 96 hours.

Hamish Harding, a billionaire and adventure traveler, Shahzada Dawood, vice chairman of the Pakistani corporation Engro, and his son Suleman, have been confirmed to be on board the submersible. Media reported that French maritime expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and OceanGate Expeditions President Stockton Rush are also in the submersible.
