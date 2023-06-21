https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/trump-leads-biden-in-polls-blinken-china-meeting-ukraine-threatens-crimea-1111348239.html

Trump Leads Biden in Polls; Blinken China Meeting; Ukraine Threatens Crimea

Former President Donald Trump is maintaining a lead over Joe Biden in the 2024 election race despite recent charges levied against him.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has stated that Ukraine planning an attack on Crimea using UK Storm Shadow missiles. Also, Belarusian coup plotters trained in Poland.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, joins us to discuss the 2024 election. Former President Donald Trump is maintaining a lead over Joe Biden in the 2024 election race despite recent charges levied against him. Also, Cornel West blasts Joe Biden and vows to travel to Trump country.KJ Noh, peace activist, teacher, writer, joins us to discuss China. US ties may be mending but the road ahead is tough. Also, the Prime Minister of India is coming to DC and the US is sending nuclear submarines to the Korean peninsula.Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, joins us to discuss the new world order. Saudi Arabia is creating a naval alliance with Iran as a new non-aligned world order takes form. Also, Africa is becoming a world influence.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. The Assange trial is an unholy masquerade of tyranny disguised as justice and his imminent extradition means the death of journalism.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Secretary Blinken's trip to China may ease tensions for a bit but the hawks in DC have alternative options to create mischief. Also, the President of France may be defying the US empire.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss domestic issues and BRICS. BRICS emerges as US interests take second place to the needs of the Global South. Also, the FBI creates fake terrorists and Hollywood provides subtle propaganda.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

