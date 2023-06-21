https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/trump-the-peacekeeper-1111348533.html
Trump the Peacekeeper
Trump the Peacekeeper
Trump sat down with Fox News in an interview and told the host that he would like to be viewed as less "controversial".
2023-06-21T00:36+0000
2023-06-21T00:36+0000
2023-06-21T00:36+0000
political cartoons
donald john trump jr.
bret baier
fox news
cartoons
ted rall
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111347159_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_1f22e83f20c8f45b8c1c41e2d1d94fd6.jpg
In an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier that aired on Monday night, former US President Donald Trump voiced his frustration at being seen as “combative,” going on to blame the media for its coverage of him. It's worth noting that the remark is a consistent complaint made by the former president about the media, especially during his years in office.Earlier in the interview, of which a second part will be released on Tuesday evening, Baier derailed Trump’s 2020 election claim that his successor had not won fairly. Trump made a quip later in the interview, by saying Fox News is now watched by “a lot” fewer viewers than it once maintained.At one point, Baier, who has been hailed for his handling of the interview by talk show hosts on The View as well as MSNBC news anchors, began listing former associates and aides turned their backs on Trump after he left office. That clip has since gone viral.The interview proved damning for Trump, as the former president appeared to essentially confessed to mishandling classified documents, legal experts have said. The remarks came days after he pleaded not guilty to 37 federal counts in the Mar-a-Lago case.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111347159_0:0:2000:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_1ad4a5fc8833bca250edc1d8fe534b0d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump, fox news, bret baier, america, us politics
donald trump, fox news, bret baier, america, us politics
Trump the Peacekeeper
Trump is currently battling multiple legal cases, with a second indictment against the former president being filed on June 8 for his mishandling of classified documents after he left the White House at the end of his term.
In an interview with Fox News
’ Bret Baier that aired on Monday night, former US President Donald Trump voiced his frustration at being seen as “combative,” going on to blame the media for its coverage of him.
“I would like to be less controversial,” Trump told Baier during an interview that at times became hostile. “I find the press is extremely dishonest, and if I’m not combative, I don’t get my word across. I don’t think you could win.”
It's worth noting that the remark is a consistent complaint made by the former president about the media, especially during his years in office.
Earlier in the interview, of which a second part will be released on Tuesday evening, Baier derailed Trump’s 2020 election claim that his successor had not won fairly. Trump made a quip later in the interview, by saying Fox News is now watched by “a lot” fewer viewers than it once maintained.
At one point, Baier, who has been hailed for his handling of the interview by talk show hosts on The View
as well as MSNBC
news anchors, began listing former associates and aides turned their backs on Trump after he left office. That clip has since gone viral.
The interview proved damning for Trump, as the former president appeared to essentially confessed
to mishandling classified documents, legal experts have said. The remarks came days after he pleaded not guilty to 37 federal counts in the Mar-a-Lago case.