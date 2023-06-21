https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/us-house-votes-to-formally-censure-rep-adam-schiff-over-trump-russia-claims-1111376159.html

US House Votes to Formally Censure Rep. Adam Schiff Over Trump-Russia Claims

The US House passed a resolution to censure Rep. Adam Schiff over his claims regarding alleged collusion between former US President Donald Trump and Russia in his previous role as head of the House Intelligence Committee.

2023-06-21T23:10+0000

House lawmakers passed the resolution along party lines on Wednesday in a vote of 213-209, with six members voting present. Schiff “abused his trust” by alleging he had evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia that, as subsequent probes have released, never existed, according to the resolution. Schiff spread false accusations for years and abused his privileged access to classified information, the resolution said. Moreover, the resolution accuses Schiff of misleading the American people and bringing “disrepute” upon the House of Representatives. The resolution censures Schiff and directs the House Ethics Committee to conduct an investigation into Schiff’s actions.

