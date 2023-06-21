https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/us-media-continues-to-fearmonger-about-china-cuba-cooperation-1111346448.html

US Media Continues to Fearmonger About China-Cuba Cooperation

US Media Continues to Fearmonger About China-Cuba Cooperation

Pharma Protects Profits As People Ration Medicine, Reddit API Pricing Plan Fallout Continues, Muhammad Ali On The War In Vietnam

2023-06-21T04:04+0000

2023-06-21T04:04+0000

2023-06-21T11:00+0000

by any means necessary

radio

healthcare

surveillance

social media

cuba

vietnam

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111346289_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_21205dba45630b95021e49748d0243e6.png

US Media Continues To Fearmonger About China-Cuba Cooperation Pharma Protects Profits As People Ration Medicine, Reddit API Pricing Plan Fallout Continues, Muhammad Ali On The War In Vietnam

this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Natalia Marques, writer and organizer from New York City to discuss a CDC report which found that millions of people ration their medication in order to save money, how the pharmaceutical industry fights to protect their massive profits, pharmaceutical company Merck’s lawsuit against a part of the Inflation Reduction Act which would allow for drug price negotiations on limited amounts of medicine, and how the American healthcare system is a blatant example of how people’s needs have been turned into commodities meant to turn a profit.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss automakers being told not to comply with a Massachusetts law requiring access to vehicle data and how that fits into debates over the right to repair, a report revealing that the US government is buying personal information from commercial data brokers and why brokers’ claims of anonymization are dubious, and the ongoing fallout from Reddit’s pricing plan for third-party use of its API and the company’s response to protests against this plan.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie feature an interview with Muhammad Ali on his opposition to the war in Vietnam.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gloria La Riva, coordinator of the Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee and co-founder of the Hatuey Project to discuss the ongoing US blockade on Cuba and how new reports about a planned Chinese military base on Cuba are being used to justify the blockade, upcoming demonstrations that will call for Cuba to be taken off of the state sponsors of terror list and how the Biden administration maintains the blockade on Cuba, and how Cuba’s democracy and its focus on working people contrasts with the control of the US political system by the rich.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

cuba

vietnam

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, china-cuba cooperation, inflation reduction act, american healthcare system, us blockade on cuba, chinese military base on cuba