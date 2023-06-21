International
US Ready to Bring Forces to Middle East as Needed to 'Deter Any Aggression' - US General
The United States is ready to bring additional military forces to the Middle East in order to maintain stability and to deter any possible aggression in the region, Combined Forces Air Component Commander for US Central Command Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich said on Wednesday.
"We are here to stay, and we will bring forces into the region as needed to deter aggression," Grynkewich told reporters during a digital press briefing when asked to elaborate on the effect of the recent US deployment of F-22 fighter jets in the area. Grynkewich did not clarify what type of 'aggression' the United States seeks to deter. However, he said that the US jets would contribute to regional stability and efforts to reset the US relationship with their Russian counterparts in Syria. "While the US does not have as many forces in the region on a daily basis as we did, say, three or four years ago, we do have the ability to very rapidly bring other forces from outside the region," he said. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said last week that it had deployed F-22 fighter jets to the Middle East in response to Russia's alleged "unprofessional" behavior in the region. In May, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria accused US Air Force pilots of "gross violations" of deconfliction protocols in Syria after they allegedly activated their weapons systems when approaching Russian military aircraft.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is ready to bring additional military forces to the Middle East in order to maintain stability and to deter any possible aggression in the region, Combined Forces Air Component Commander for US Central Command Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich said on Wednesday.
"We are here to stay, and we will bring forces into the region as needed to deter aggression," Grynkewich told reporters during a digital press briefing when asked to elaborate on the effect of the recent US deployment of F-22 fighter jets in the area.
Grynkewich did not clarify what type of 'aggression' the United States seeks to deter. However, he said that the US jets would contribute to regional stability and efforts to reset the US relationship with their Russian counterparts in Syria.
"While the US does not have as many forces in the region on a daily basis as we did, say, three or four years ago, we do have the ability to very rapidly bring other forces from outside the region," he said.
Iranian clerics burn US flags during a rally marking the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, at the Azadi (Freedom) square in Tehran, on February 11, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2022
Iran Slams US for 'Trying to Create Crises’ in Middle East as Biden Wraps Up His Regional Tour
17 July 2022, 13:38 GMT
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said last week that it had deployed F-22 fighter jets to the Middle East in response to Russia's alleged "unprofessional" behavior in the region.
In May, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria accused US Air Force pilots of "gross violations" of deconfliction protocols in Syria after they allegedly activated their weapons systems when approaching Russian military aircraft.
