Watch Russian Developers Test Fly New 'Ovod' FPV Kamikaze Drone in Donetsk

Watch Russian Developers Test Fly New 'Ovod' FPV Kamikaze Drone in Donetsk

'Gadfly', a new Russian-made kamikaze drone, cheap to produce but effective in combat, completes first test drive.

Andrey Ivanov, the head of the drone manufacturer's project group, has announced the successful testing of a new Russian kamikaze drone named "Ovod" in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) works on the principle of First Person View (FPV). This technology allows the operator to have a real-time view from the drone's perspective. In addition to being controlled by a radio control system, these drones also receive live video via an additional video radio channel. Operators can view the camera feed on monitors, televisions, video helmets, or goggles."It has a high-quality camera, high speed and, most importantly, jam-resistant communications. The drone is equipped with a detonator, which is necessary to install and equip fragmentation and high-explosive fragmentation munitions... Our goal is to transform known multi-rotor devices into reliable, affordable and efficient means to perform combat tasks. That is why we carefully select suppliers, test each unit on test rigs and during actual flights, while striving to reduce the final cost. In this way, we have managed to create perhaps the best equipment in terms of specifications in this segment at a relatively low price," Ivanov said.According to him, the cost of the Ovod drone is insignificant compared to its characteristics. The first batches of these UAVs have already been delivered to units of the Russian Armed Forces in the Avdeevka area.

