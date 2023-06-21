https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/watch-russian-tor-m1-weapon-system-destroys-ukrainian-drone-1111360411.html
Watch Russian Tor-M1 Weapon System Destroys Ukrainian Drone
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing Tor-M1 weapon system destroying Ukrainian UAV in Krasny Liman direction.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing a Tor-M1 weapon system destroying a Ukrainian UAV in the Krasny Liman direction.The Tor-M1 air defense system is one of the weapons produced and deployed by Russia that have shown their mettle in the Ukrainian conflict, helping to keep Russian forces safe from aerial attacks launched by the Kiev regime.
russia
ukraine
News
en_EN
Tor-M1 is a Russian-made mobile surface-to-air missile system. The system is designed to shoot down a variety of targets, including planes, helicopters, drones, and missiles at a range of up to 12 kilometers. It is highly mobile and can be quickly deployed to different locations, making it flexible in its use.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing a Tor-M1 weapon system destroying a Ukrainian UAV in the Krasny Liman direction.
The Tor-M1 air defense system is one of the weapons produced and deployed by Russia that have shown their mettle in the Ukrainian conflict, helping to keep Russian forces safe from aerial attacks launched by the Kiev regime.