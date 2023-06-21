https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/watch-russian-tor-m1-weapon-system-destroys-ukrainian-drone-1111360411.html

Watch Russian Tor-M1 Weapon System Destroys Ukrainian Drone

Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing Tor-M1 weapon system destroying Ukrainian UAV in Krasny Liman direction.

Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing a Tor-M1 weapon system destroying a Ukrainian UAV in the Krasny Liman direction.The Tor-M1 air defense system is one of the weapons produced and deployed by Russia that have shown their mettle in the Ukrainian conflict, helping to keep Russian forces safe from aerial attacks launched by the Kiev regime.

