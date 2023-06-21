International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Tor-M1 Weapon System Destroys Ukrainian Drone
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing Tor-M1 weapon system destroying Ukrainian UAV in Krasny Liman direction.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing a Tor-M1 weapon system destroying a Ukrainian UAV in the Krasny Liman direction.The Tor-M1 air defense system is one of the weapons produced and deployed by Russia that have shown their mettle in the Ukrainian conflict, helping to keep Russian forces safe from aerial attacks launched by the Kiev regime.
Russian Tor-M1 weapon system destroys Ukrainian UAV in Krasny Liman direction
Tor-M1 air defense systems is one of the weapons produced and deployed by Russia that showed their worth in the Ukrainian conflict, helping keep Russian forces safe from aerial attacks launched by the Kiev regime.
Watch Russian Tor-M1 Weapon System Destroys Ukrainian Drone

13:25 GMT 21.06.2023
Tor-M1 is a Russian-made mobile surface-to-air missile system. The system is designed to shoot down a variety of targets, including planes, helicopters, drones, and missiles at a range of up to 12 kilometers. It is highly mobile and can be quickly deployed to different locations, making it flexible in its use.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing a Tor-M1 weapon system destroying a Ukrainian UAV in the Krasny Liman direction.
The Tor-M1 air defense system is one of the weapons produced and deployed by Russia that have shown their mettle in the Ukrainian conflict, helping to keep Russian forces safe from aerial attacks launched by the Kiev regime.
