https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/whats-behind-lack-luster-ukrainian-offensive-1111344486.html
What's Behind Lack Luster Ukrainian Offensive?
What's Behind Lack Luster Ukrainian Offensive?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the lackluster start of the Ukrainian offensive in the Donbass region.
2023-06-21T04:02+0000
2023-06-21T04:02+0000
2023-06-21T10:22+0000
fault lines
radio
palestine
twitter
covid-19
vaccine
joe rogan
ukraine
brics
pacific
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111344072_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_89e4024fcc979bf755809af18b4f26ba.png
What's Behind Lack Luster Ukrainian Offensive?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the lackluster start of the Ukrainian offensive in the Donbass region.
Scott Ritter: Military AnalystAngie Wong: Video Essayist and JournalistMisty Winston: Political Activist, Organizer and Co-Host of The Misty Winston ShowRobert Inlakesh: Journalist, Writer and Political AnalystIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team spoke to Scott Ritter about the poor start of the Ukrainian offensive and what is behind this performance.In the second hour, Angie Wong joined the show to discuss several domestic topics including Donald Trump’s indictment and how, according to The Washington Post, the FBI slowed down the investigation of the former President Trump and his involvement in the events that took place on January 6th.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Misty Winston, who discussed how it is still a taboo to talk about the efficiency of Covid-19 vaccine as Joe Rogan asked Dr. Peter Hotez to debate presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. on this topic.In the final hour, Robert Inlakesh spoke to the team about the Israeli military raid in the Palestinian city of Jenin.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
pacific
japan
texas
california
west bank
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111344072_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e8cce2fbaffd2407cb8b18ea1b13f01b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, ukrainian offensive, donald trump’s indictment, about the efficiency of covid-19 vaccine
fault lines, ukrainian offensive, donald trump’s indictment, about the efficiency of covid-19 vaccine
What's Behind Lack Luster Ukrainian Offensive?
04:02 GMT 21.06.2023 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 21.06.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the lackluster start of the Ukrainian offensive in the Donbass region.
Scott Ritter: Military Analyst
Angie Wong: Video Essayist and Journalist
Misty Winston: Political Activist, Organizer and Co-Host of The Misty Winston Show
Robert Inlakesh: Journalist, Writer and Political Analyst
In the first hour, the Fault Lines team spoke to Scott Ritter about the poor start of the Ukrainian offensive and what is behind this performance.
In the second hour, Angie Wong joined the show to discuss several domestic topics including Donald Trump’s indictment and how, according to The Washington Post, the FBI slowed down the investigation of the former President Trump and his involvement in the events that took place on January 6th.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Misty Winston, who discussed how it is still a taboo to talk about the efficiency of Covid-19 vaccine as Joe Rogan asked Dr. Peter Hotez to debate presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. on this topic.
In the final hour, Robert Inlakesh spoke to the team about the Israeli military raid in the Palestinian city of Jenin.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.