What's Behind Lack Luster Ukrainian Offensive?

What's Behind Lack Luster Ukrainian Offensive?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the lackluster start of the Ukrainian offensive in the Donbass region.

Scott Ritter: Military AnalystAngie Wong: Video Essayist and JournalistMisty Winston: Political Activist, Organizer and Co-Host of The Misty Winston ShowRobert Inlakesh: Journalist, Writer and Political AnalystIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team spoke to Scott Ritter about the poor start of the Ukrainian offensive and what is behind this performance.In the second hour, Angie Wong joined the show to discuss several domestic topics including Donald Trump’s indictment and how, according to The Washington Post, the FBI slowed down the investigation of the former President Trump and his involvement in the events that took place on January 6th.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Misty Winston, who discussed how it is still a taboo to talk about the efficiency of Covid-19 vaccine as Joe Rogan asked Dr. Peter Hotez to debate presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. on this topic.In the final hour, Robert Inlakesh spoke to the team about the Israeli military raid in the Palestinian city of Jenin.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

