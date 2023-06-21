Yoon Requests Macron's Help in Ensuring That EU Laws Safe for S. Korean Companies

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/yoon-requests-macrons-help-in-ensuring-that-eu-laws-safe-for-s-korean-companies-1111352587.html

South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol has requested French President Emmanuel Macron's help in ensuring that the European Union's trade laws do not have a negative impact on South Korean business community as both leaders agreed to support each other's advanced industries, South Korea's Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said.

South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol has requested French President Emmanuel Macron's help in ensuring that the European Union's trade laws do not have a negative impact on South Korean business community as both leaders agreed to support each other's advanced industries, South Korea's Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said. Yoon made the request during a summit with Macron at Elysee Palace on Tuesday as the leaders agreed to increase government investment in each other's advanced industries, including rechargeable batteries, the deputy national security adviser was cited as saying by the news agency.

