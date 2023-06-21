International
South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol has requested French President Emmanuel Macron's help in ensuring that the European Union's trade laws do not have a negative impact on South Korean business community as both leaders agreed to support each other's advanced industries, South Korea's Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said.
South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol has requested French President Emmanuel Macron's help in ensuring that the European Union's trade laws do not have a negative impact on South Korean business community as both leaders agreed to support each other's advanced industries, South Korea's Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said. Yoon made the request during a summit with Macron at Elysee Palace on Tuesday as the leaders agreed to increase government investment in each other's advanced industries, including rechargeable batteries, the deputy national security adviser was cited as saying by the news agency.
Yoon Requests Macron's Help in Ensuring That EU Laws Safe for S. Korean Companies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to expand cooperation between French aircraft corporation Airbus and South Korean companies amid Seoul's plans to launch of its own national aeronautics administration, according to the report.
"President Yoon asked for President Macron's special attention so that the new trade legislation measures being pushed by the EU do not have discriminatory effects on our businesses," Kim told a briefing late Tuesday, as quoted by South Korean news agency.
Yoon made the request during a summit with Macron at Elysee Palace on Tuesday as the leaders agreed to increase government investment in each other's advanced industries, including rechargeable batteries, the deputy national security adviser was cited as saying by the news agency.
