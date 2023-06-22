https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/all-new-russian-navy-frigates-corvettes-set-to-deploy-zircon-missiles-in-2023-1111388999.html

All New Russian Navy Frigates, Corvettes Set to Deploy Zircon Missiles in 2023

All New Russian Navy Frigates, Corvettes Set to Deploy Zircon Missiles in 2023

The Zircon is a scramjet-powered maneuvering hypersonic cruise missile designed specifically to engage enemy ships at Mach 9 that is also capable of engaging ground targets.

2023-06-22T12:03+0000

2023-06-22T12:03+0000

2023-06-22T12:03+0000

military

vladimir putin

nikolai yevmenov

russia

russian navy

zircon hypersonic cruise missile

3m22 zircon

oniks

kalibr

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/07/1080691497_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_18dd7ece1fd8a7401c734e3314fe073d.jpg

All under-construction and new frigates and corvettes will be armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles, Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, said at the International Maritime Defense Show in Kronstadt.Admiral Yevmenov emphasized that this decision does not mean that the Russian Navy will abandon the use of the reliable “Onyx” and “Kalibr” cruise missiles. These missile systems have proven their high reliability in various scenarios.In an announcement in early February, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed plans to begin mass deliveries of Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missiles to the Armed Forces in 2023, underscoring the country's commitment to advancing its military capabilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220503/russian-mod-releases-footage-of-onyx-missile-launch-at-ukrainian-warehouses-with-foreign-arms-1095226460.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zircon, zircon hypersonic cruise missile, russian navy, onyx, kalibr, cruise missiles, new russian ships