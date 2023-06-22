https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/all-new-russian-navy-frigates-corvettes-set-to-deploy-zircon-missiles-in-2023-1111388999.html
All New Russian Navy Frigates, Corvettes Set to Deploy Zircon Missiles in 2023
All New Russian Navy Frigates, Corvettes Set to Deploy Zircon Missiles in 2023
The Zircon is a scramjet-powered maneuvering hypersonic cruise missile designed specifically to engage enemy ships at Mach 9 that is also capable of engaging ground targets.
All under-construction and new frigates and corvettes will be armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles, Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, said at the International Maritime Defense Show in Kronstadt.Admiral Yevmenov emphasized that this decision does not mean that the Russian Navy will abandon the use of the reliable "Onyx" and "Kalibr" cruise missiles. These missile systems have proven their high reliability in various scenarios.In an announcement in early February, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed plans to begin mass deliveries of Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missiles to the Armed Forces in 2023, underscoring the country's commitment to advancing its military capabilities.
All New Russian Navy Frigates, Corvettes Set to Deploy Zircon Missiles in 2023
The Zircon is a scramjet-powered maneuvering hypersonic cruise missile designed specifically to engage enemy ships at Mach 9 that is also capable of engaging ground targets.
All under-construction and new frigates and corvettes will be armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles, Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, said at the International Maritime Defense Show in Kronstadt.
"The frigates currently under construction, as well as those planned for future construction, will be armed with Zircon missiles. The corvettes will also be equipped with this advanced weaponry," he told Sputnik.
Admiral Yevmenov emphasized that this decision does not mean that the Russian Navy will abandon the use of the reliable “Onyx” and “Kalibr” cruise missiles. These missile systems have proven their high reliability in various scenarios.
In an announcement in early February, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed plans to begin mass deliveries of Zircon
hypersonic anti-ship missiles to the Armed Forces in 2023, underscoring the country's commitment to advancing its military capabilities.