https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/democrats-protect-the-hillary-clinton-involvement-in-russiagate-origins-1111375988.html

Democrats Protect the Hillary Clinton Involvement in Russiagate Origins

Democrats Protect the Hillary Clinton Involvement in Russiagate Origins

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a Honduran prison riot leading to forty six deaths, and Biden calls Xi Jinping a "dictator".

2023-06-22T04:02+0000

2023-06-22T04:02+0000

2023-06-22T10:03+0000

the backstory

radio

washington

fara

doj

john durham

lawfare

joe biden

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111375830_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fb087e07ea0777790f18f1f979b18324.png

Democrats Protect the Hillary Clinton Involvement in Russiagate Origins On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a Honduran prison riot leading to forty six deaths, and Biden calls President Xi a "dictator".

Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Co-Host of The Final Countdown | Hunter Biden is a Deadbeat Father, John Durham is the Establishment, and the Two-Tiered Justice SystemJason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | John Durham Failed at Getting Prosecutions, Tucker Carlson Goes After Hunter Biden, and the TitanicIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about John Durham's omissions from his report, the Biden's ignore Hunter Biden's child in Arkansas, and Hunter Biden avoids any jail time. Manila pointed out the multiple hip hop artists jailed for gun charges and Hunter Biden avoiding prison time for the exact same charges. Manila commented on Hunter Biden's child support case and the media smears of Lunden Roberts.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jason Goodman about the Durham report hearing, a missing Titanic submersible, and Democrats protecting the Russiagate origins. Jason discussed the action by Democrats in the Durham report hearing and Democrats continue to accuse Russia of releasing Wikileaks emails. Jason talked about John Durham's past and Durham's lack of prosecutions.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

washington

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

the backstory, russiagate origins, honduran prison riot, hunter biden, tucker carlson, hunter biden's child in arkansas, hunter biden's crimes, durham report, missing titanic submersible, wikileaks emails