Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
EU Transfers to Ukraine Another $1.6Bln in Financial Assistance – Von der Leyen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday the European Union had transferred to Ukraine another 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in financial assistance to support its infrastructure.
Western countries have supplied Ukraine with military aid since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023.
11:03 GMT 22.06.2023
© AP Photo / Michal Dyjuk / President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends during the press conference after the High-Level International Donor's Conference for UkrainePresident of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends during the press conference after the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Earlier, the European Commission has reviewed the draft EU budget for the 2024-2027 period and asked member states to increase it by 66 billion euros ($72 billion), mostly to fund assistance for Ukraine.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday the European Union had transferred to Ukraine another 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in financial assistance to support its infrastructure.
"Today we disburse another €1.5 bn for Ukraine in macro-financial assistance. We help keep Ukraine's services and infrastructure afloat in its brave fight for freedom," von der Leyen tweeted.
She also promised to give Kiev more money, recalling the recently announced 50 billion euros of four-year financial reserves for Ukraine.
The head of the commission reiterated the EU was willing to provide Kiev with "long haul" support.
Western countries have supplied Ukraine with military aid since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023.
