International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/hunter-biden-pleads-guilty-as-trump-awaits-his-own-trial-1111371685.html
Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty as Trump Awaits His Own Trial
Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty as Trump Awaits His Own Trial
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, pleading guilty to tax charges.
2023-06-22T04:00+0000
2023-06-22T10:01+0000
fault lines
radio
european union (eu)
ukraine
student loans
hunter biden
joe biden
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111371528_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3a659d8a97a6e3421c747840b9403f67.png
Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty as Trump Awaits His Own Trial
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, pleading guilty to tax charges.
Mark Frost: Economist &amp; ProfessorSteve Gill: Attorney &amp; CEO of Gill MediaElijah Magnier: Veteran War CorrespondentIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team spoke to Mark Frost about student loan payments resuming in the fall and the current issues with Medicaid after 1 million lose the federal assistance.In the second hour, Steve Gill joined the show to discuss Hunter Biden pleading guilty to tax charges while President Trump awaits trial on federal charges.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Elijah Magnier, who discussed the EU proposal to send $55 Billion in economic support to Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/15/1111371528_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2982920db53479789fd5ffce49d447d6.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fault lines, hunter biden pleads guilty, hunter biden's crimes, student loan payments, medicaid, trump's federal charges, economic support to ukraine
fault lines, hunter biden pleads guilty, hunter biden's crimes, student loan payments, medicaid, trump's federal charges, economic support to ukraine

Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty as Trump Awaits His Own Trial

04:00 GMT 22.06.2023 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 22.06.2023)
Fault Lines
Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty as Trump Awaits His Own Trial
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
- Sputnik International
Melik Abdul
All materialsWrite to the author
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, pleading guilty to tax charges.
Mark Frost: Economist & Professor
Steve Gill: Attorney & CEO of Gill Media
Elijah Magnier: Veteran War Correspondent
In the first hour, the Fault Lines team spoke to Mark Frost about student loan payments resuming in the fall and the current issues with Medicaid after 1 million lose the federal assistance.
In the second hour, Steve Gill joined the show to discuss Hunter Biden pleading guilty to tax charges while President Trump awaits trial on federal charges.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Elijah Magnier, who discussed the EU proposal to send $55 Billion in economic support to Ukraine.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала