On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, pleading guilty to tax charges.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, pleading guilty to tax charges.
Mark Frost: Economist & ProfessorSteve Gill: Attorney & CEO of Gill MediaElijah Magnier: Veteran War CorrespondentIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team spoke to Mark Frost about student loan payments resuming in the fall and the current issues with Medicaid after 1 million lose the federal assistance.In the second hour, Steve Gill joined the show to discuss Hunter Biden pleading guilty to tax charges while President Trump awaits trial on federal charges.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Elijah Magnier, who discussed the EU proposal to send $55 Billion in economic support to Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty as Trump Awaits His Own Trial
04:00 GMT 22.06.2023 (Updated: 10:01 GMT 22.06.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, pleading guilty to tax charges.
Mark Frost: Economist & Professor
Steve Gill: Attorney & CEO of Gill Media
Elijah Magnier: Veteran War Correspondent
In the first hour, the Fault Lines team spoke to Mark Frost about student loan payments resuming in the fall and the current issues with Medicaid after 1 million lose the federal assistance.
In the second hour, Steve Gill joined the show to discuss Hunter Biden pleading guilty to tax charges while President Trump awaits trial on federal charges.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Elijah Magnier, who discussed the EU proposal to send $55 Billion in economic support to Ukraine.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.