June 22: Russia, CIS Mark Day of Remembrance and Sorrow
June 22: Russia, CIS Mark Day of Remembrance and Sorrow
The Day of Remembrance and Sorrow is a solemn occasion observed in Russia to honor the memory of the millions of lives lost during the Great Patriotic War.
On June 22, 1941, at 4 am, the most destructive, cruel and bloodiest of all wars ever fought on our planet, the Great Patriotic War, began. Overnight the hopes of millions of families were destroyed, the destinies of entire generations were broken.In post-Soviet countries, state flags are lowered on June 22 to commemorate the war and those who died in it. On this day there are various solemn and commemorative events with the lighting of candles, laying flowers at monuments and memorials.
Marking the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow is a solemn occasion observed in CIS countries to honor the memory of the millions of lives lost during the Great Patriotic War. This day, which falls on June 22nd, serves as a reminder of the immense sacrifices made by the Soviet people during one of the darkest periods in human history.
