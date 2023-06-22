https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/june-22-russia-cis-mark-day-of-remembrance-and-sorrow-1111400287.html

June 22: Russia, CIS Mark Day of Remembrance and Sorrow

June 22: Russia, CIS Mark Day of Remembrance and Sorrow

The Day of Remembrance and Sorrow is a solemn occasion observed in Russia to honor the memory of the millions of lives lost during the Great Patriotic War.

2023-06-22T14:30+0000

2023-06-22T14:30+0000

2023-06-22T14:34+0000

russia

russia

great patriotic war

remembrance day

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/16/1111401595_0:236:1080:844_1920x0_80_0_0_bbda39e8da70dfe14cd96022017478a2.jpg

On June 22, 1941, at 4 am, the most destructive, cruel and bloodiest of all wars ever fought on our planet, the Great Patriotic War, began. Overnight the hopes of millions of families were destroyed, the destinies of entire generations were broken.In post-Soviet countries, state flags are lowered on June 22 to commemorate the war and those who died in it. On this day there are various solemn and commemorative events with the lighting of candles, laying flowers at monuments and memorials.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

The Day of Remembrance and Sorrow The Day of Remembrance and Sorrow 2023-06-22T14:30+0000 true PT1M11S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

day of remembrance and sorrow, great patriotic war