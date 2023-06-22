https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/leaders-of-states-unfriendly-to-russia-not-appropriate-guests-at-brics-summit---ryabkov-1111385680.html

Leaders of States Unfriendly to Russia Not Appropriate Guests at BRICS Summit - Russian Deputy FM

Leaders of countries that pursue hostile policy towards Russia should not be present at the BRICS summit in August, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

Leaders of countries that pursue hostile policy towards Russia should not be present at the BRICS summit in August, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday. Moscow has conveyed its position on the matter to the leadership of South Africa and expects that it will be taken into account, the diplomat added.Earlier it was reported that Macron had asked South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for an invitation to the upcoming BRICS summit. According to a source familiar with the matter, South Africa did not say whether it was prepared to allow other international leaders to attend the event.BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS summit in August.

