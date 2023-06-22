https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/mark-zuckerberg-appears-to-accept-elon-musks-cage-fight-challenge-1111377847.html
Mark Zuckerberg Appears to Accept Elon Musk's Cage Fight Challenge
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization), has seemingly accepted Twitter chief Elon Musk's challenge to a cage fight, according to Zuckerberg's social media.
Earlier in the day, Musk posted on Twitter, saying: "I'm up for a cage match if he [Zuckerberg] is lol." Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the tweet on social media, saying: "Send me location" - the response which echoes the famous line uttered by former Russian UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Alex Heath, an editor at The Verge, tweeted that a Meta spokesperson confirmed Zuckerberg was serious about fighting Musk. "The story speaks for itself," a spokesperson said, referring to Zuckerberg's post. Musk replied to Heath's tweet, saying: "Vegas Octagon," in reference to the UFC Octagon in Las Vegas, thus naming the location for the fight. The feud comes following reports that Meta plans to launch a rival platform to Twitter, dubbed Threads.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta*, has seemingly accepted Twitter chief Elon Musk's challenge to a cage fight, according to Zuckerberg's social media.
Earlier in the day, Musk posted on Twitter, saying: "I'm up for a cage match if he [Zuckerberg] is lol."
Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the tweet on social media, saying: "Send me location" - the response which echoes the famous line uttered by former Russian UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Alex Heath, an editor at The Verge, tweeted that a Meta spokesperson confirmed Zuckerberg was serious about fighting Musk. "The story speaks for itself," a spokesperson said, referring to Zuckerberg's post.
Musk replied to Heath's tweet, saying: "Vegas Octagon," in reference to the UFC Octagon in Las Vegas, thus naming the location for the fight.
"I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus,' where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing," Musk added on social media.
The feud comes following reports that Meta plans to launch a rival platform to Twitter, dubbed Threads.
*banned in Russia as an extremist organization