https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/mark-zuckerberg-appears-to-accept-elon-musks-cage-fight-challenge-1111377847.html

Mark Zuckerberg Appears to Accept Elon Musk's Cage Fight Challenge

Mark Zuckerberg Appears to Accept Elon Musk's Cage Fight Challenge

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization), has seemingly accepted Twitter chief Elon Musk's challenge to a cage fight, according to Zuckerberg's social media.

2023-06-22T03:32+0000

2023-06-22T03:32+0000

2023-06-22T03:31+0000

beyond politics

viral

mark zuckerberg

elon musk

khabib nurmagomedov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096132787_0:0:2995:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_67b68353c7ef60b809fc26d6b15860c0.jpg

Earlier in the day, Musk posted on Twitter, saying: "I'm up for a cage match if he [Zuckerberg] is lol." Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the tweet on social media, saying: "Send me location" - the response which echoes the famous line uttered by former Russian UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Alex Heath, an editor at The Verge, tweeted that a Meta spokesperson confirmed Zuckerberg was serious about fighting Musk. "The story speaks for itself," a spokesperson said, referring to Zuckerberg's post. Musk replied to Heath's tweet, saying: "Vegas Octagon," in reference to the UFC Octagon in Las Vegas, thus naming the location for the fight. The feud comes following reports that Meta plans to launch a rival platform to Twitter, dubbed Threads.*banned in Russia as an extremist organization

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mark zuckerberg, elon musk, cage fight,