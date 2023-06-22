https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/new-zealands-pm-rejects-bidens-remarks-on-xi-jinping-1111403830.html

New Zealand’s PM Rejects Biden's Remarks on Xi Jinping

New Zealand's PM Rejects Biden's Remarks on Xi Jinping

Ahead of a diplomatic visit to China, New Zealand's PM Chris Hipkins disagreed with Biden's "dictator" label for Xi Jinping, emphasizing that the choice of governance in China should be the Chinese people's decision.

In a recent press briefing, New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins countered US President Joe Biden's characterization of Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a "dictator." Speaking ahead of his official visit to China later this month, Hipkins expressed his view that China's form of government is a matter that the Chinese people should decide. Biden's comments came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken rounded off an unusual meeting with the Chinese president in Beijing, intended to buckle slackening relations.The statement came after a reporter probed whether the Chinese population had any influence over the nation's governance. The New Zealand leader replied, reiterating his belief that any changes in the system should be up to the Chinese people.The ongoing international discourse takes place as Hipkins prepares for a diplomatic trip to China, scheduled from June 25 to 30. As the leader of a trade delegation, which includes some of New Zealand's largest corporations, Hipkins will meet with key Chinese political figures such as Xi Jinping, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and the chairman of the standing committee of the National People's Congress, Zhao Leji.China recently rejected Biden's remarks about Xi, decrying the US president's comments as absurd and provocative. The sudden escalation of tensions comes despite apparent efforts by both the US and China to defuse existing tensions.

