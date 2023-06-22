https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/no-way-to-recruit-people-gop-seeks-to-codify-pentagon-drag-show-ban--1111399783.html

'No Way to Recruit People': GOP Seeks to Codify Pentagon Drag Show Ban

After a de-facto Pentagon ban on drag shows in the military at the start of June, Republicans at the US House Armed Services Committee have urged seeing this codified in law.

After a de-facto Pentagon ban on drag shows in the military went into effect at the start of June, Republicans at the US House Armed Services Committee have urged seeing this codified in law.An amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was put forward by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to bar funding for such performances.The NDAA, the annual defense policy bill, passed the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday night after a session that considered over 800 amendments. The Committee also passed a provision put forward by Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) to suspend a contentious initiative called the Navy Digital Ambassador Program. After the Navy had opted to select sailor Joshua Kelley, a TikTok drag queen known as Harpy Daniels, to reach out to potential recruits on social media, it had triggered a flurry of criticism.The current move by the House Armed Services Committee comes as Matt Gaetz wrote to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, and "demanded answers" on "why these drag shows are still occurring" despite the two officials having testified in March that the Department of Defense did not endorse them. Both Austin and Milley had claimed that they were not aware of such performances on military bases. According to US reports, drag shows have been hosted at Nellis Air Force Base both in 2021 and 2022.The event cancelled by the Pentagon at the military base in Nevada had been advertised ahead of the scheduled performance as a “family-friendly” one, involving three artists, including a former contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”Further, members of the GOP have asserted that the use of taxpayer funds to host such activities diverts them from the mission of the US military to "deter war and ensure our nation's security."

