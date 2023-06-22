https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/putin-meets-with-russian-security-council-members-1111388288.html

Putin Meets With Russian Security Council Members

Putin Meets With Russian Security Council Members

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been holding regular meetings with members of the Security Council since the beginning of the Kremlin's special military... 22.06.2023, Sputnik International

2023-06-22T09:05+0000

2023-06-22T09:05+0000

2023-06-22T09:05+0000

russia

vladimir putin

security council

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/13/1102080187_0:0:3291:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_e493cad2b6080442aeca30597696da46.jpg

Sputnik comes to you live as Vladimir Putin meets with permanent members of the Security Council via video conference in Moscow. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin holds meeting with permanent members of Security Council Putin holds meeting with permanent members of Security Council 2023-06-22T09:05+0000 true PT13M07S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, security council, видео