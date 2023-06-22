International
WATCH LIVE: Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
Sputnik goes live as Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin conduct a spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS). They will remove experiment hardware and install new data transmission hardware.
Sputnik comes to you live as Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin conduct a spacewalk along the International Space Station (ISS).The spacewalk will be the 69th one in the Russian program as part of the ISS' operations, and the fourth in 2023. Prokopyev will be working outside the station for the seventh time in his space career, while this will be the fifth time for Petelin.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS

13:52 GMT 22.06.2023 (Updated: 13:55 GMT 22.06.2023)
During the past three spacewalks, an airlock and a heat exchanger radiator were transferred and installed on the multipurpose laboratory module Nauka, which was also deployed and integrated.
Sputnik comes to you live as Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin conduct a spacewalk along the International Space Station (ISS).
The spacewalk will be the 69th one in the Russian program as part of the ISS' operations, and the fourth in 2023. Prokopyev will be working outside the station for the seventh time in his space career, while this will be the fifth time for Petelin.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
