Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS

Sputnik goes live as Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin conduct a spacewalk at the International Space Station (ISS). They will remove experiment hardware and install new data transmission hardware.

Sputnik comes to you live as Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin conduct a spacewalk along the International Space Station (ISS).The spacewalk will be the 69th one in the Russian program as part of the ISS' operations, and the fourth in 2023. Prokopyev will be working outside the station for the seventh time in his space career, while this will be the fifth time for Petelin.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

