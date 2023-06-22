https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/supreme-court-decisions-demonstrate-the-need-for-a-peoples-movement-1111373752.html
Supreme Court Decisions Demonstrate the Need for a People’s Movement
UK Resists Assaults on Palestine Solidarity, Haitian Refugees Face Discrimination In The Americas
Supreme Court Decisions Demonstrate The Need For A People’s Movement
AR Trans Youth Care Ban Struck Down, UK Resists Assaults on Palestine Solidarity, Haitian Refugees Face Discrimination In The Americas
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports and host of the TransSporter Room to discuss a federal judge striking down Arkansas’ ban on gender affirming care for transgender youth.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Roger McKenzie, International Editor of the Morning Star, the world’s only daily socialist newspaper in the English language to discuss an upcoming bill in the UK parliament which would prevent public bodies from divesting from companies complicit in the apartheid policies of Israel, how this bill fits into the wave of attacks on the Palestine solidarity movement in the UK, and why the UK government is responding to Palestine solidarity in this way as the global political system shifts toward a multipolar order.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Albert Saint Jean, community organizer and immigration advocate to discuss a report by Amnesty International detailing the racist discrimination faced by Haitian refugees seeking asylum in the Americas, how Haitian migrants have been allowed to migrate to the Americas as a source of cheap labor only to be driven out once the need for labor is gone, and how this discrimination is often associated with violence against Haitians and gender-based violence among women and girls.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast to discuss the ongoing efforts to find the Titanic tourist submersible vehicle and why so much attention is being paid to it, recent surprise rulings from the Supreme Court on Alabama’s proposed congressional map and the Indian Child Welfare Act and why it will take a popular movement to stop the court’s right-wing program, and the Supreme Court’s impending decision on the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Supreme Court Decisions Demonstrate the Need for a People’s Movement
04:05 GMT 22.06.2023 (Updated: 10:25 GMT 22.06.2023)
UK Resists Assaults on Palestine Solidarity, Haitian Refugees Face Discrimination In The Americas
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports and host of the TransSporter Room to discuss a federal judge striking down Arkansas’ ban on gender affirming care for transgender youth.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Roger McKenzie, International Editor of the Morning Star, the world’s only daily socialist newspaper in the English language to discuss an upcoming bill in the UK parliament which would prevent public bodies from divesting from companies complicit in the apartheid policies of Israel, how this bill fits into the wave of attacks on the Palestine solidarity movement in the UK, and why the UK government is responding to Palestine solidarity in this way as the global political system shifts toward a multipolar order.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Albert Saint Jean, community organizer and immigration advocate to discuss a report by Amnesty International detailing the racist discrimination faced by Haitian refugees seeking asylum in the Americas, how Haitian migrants have been allowed to migrate to the Americas as a source of cheap labor only to be driven out once the need for labor is gone, and how this discrimination is often associated with violence against Haitians and gender-based violence among women and girls.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast to discuss the ongoing efforts to find the Titanic tourist submersible vehicle and why so much attention is being paid to it, recent surprise rulings from the Supreme Court on Alabama’s proposed congressional map and the Indian Child Welfare Act and why it will take a popular movement to stop the court’s right-wing program, and the Supreme Court’s impending decision on the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.