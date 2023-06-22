https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/turkiye-expects-specific-steps-from-sweden-for-nato-membership---parliament-speaker-1111379519.html

Turkiye Expects Specific Steps From Sweden for NATO Membership

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, speaking about the likelihood of Ankara endorsing Sweden's NATO membership by the summit in Vilnius, said the Turkish side is waiting for specific steps from Stockholm.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, speaking about the likelihood of Ankara endorsing Sweden's NATO membership by the summit in Vilnius, said the Turkish side is waiting for specific steps from Stockholm. "As far as I know, Mr. President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] will attend the summit. We will wait for specific steps," he said. With the start of the conflict in Ukraine, Sweden abandoned its long-term neutrality and, jointly with Finland, applied to join NATO. Finland has joined the alliance, but Turkiye has opposed Sweden's entry.

