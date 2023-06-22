https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/ups-strike-vote-indias-modi-in-dc-spy-tech--the-us-military-1111397895.html

UPS Strike Vote, India’s Modi in DC, Spy Tech + the US Military

UPS Strike Vote, India’s Modi in DC, Spy Tech + the US Military

The search continues for a submersible missing in the North Atlantic, and test scores and maternal health decline in the US.

2023-06-22T04:06+0000

2023-06-22T04:06+0000

2023-06-22T12:20+0000

political misfits

radio

joe biden

pentagon

xi jinping

india

supreme court

john durham

private data

submersible

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/16/1111397184_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_90da9784fc58a2e2b7350bfcd776cb82.png

UPS Strike Vote, India’s Modi in DC, Spy Tech + the US Military The search continues for a submersible missing in the North Atlantic, and test scores and maternal health decline in the US.

Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the aggressive remarks about Chinese Leader Xi Jinping made by US President Joe Biden, India’s role on the global stage in light of the Indian prime minister’s visit to Washington, moves to restrict the sale of American farmland to foreigners while domestic billionaires continue land grabs, and the Pentagon’s self-serving profligacy.Mohawk activist, educator, producer and radio host John Kane discusses the Supreme Court ruling on the Indian Child Welfare Act, the fight to protect culture while also balancing the fight for sovereignty, and what protecting both native children and sovereignty could look like.Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik discusses the possibility of an upcoming strike of UPS Teamsters and how UPS executives are positioning themselves in the lead up. He also breaks down the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America, Special Counsel John Durham's testimony before Congress around the FBI's investigation around Russian interference, prison book bans, the growing overreach of the Supreme Court, and the case of Alex Saab.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses federal agencies buying up private data, why data so sensitive it shouldn’t be in the hands of law enforcement also probably isn’t safe for private companies to hoard, the relationship between the US military and commercial online surveillance companies, and “disinformation” fever sweeping the US government.The Misfits also discuss giant snails wreaking havoc in Florida, and updates on the missing North Atlantic submersible.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, biden's remarks about xi jinping, indian child welfare act, writers guild of america, john durham's testimony before congress, russian interference, prison book bans, the case of alex saab, private data