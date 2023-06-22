https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/ups-strike-vote-indias-modi-in-dc-spy-tech--the-us-military-1111397895.html
UPS Strike Vote, India’s Modi in DC, Spy Tech + the US Military
UPS Strike Vote, India’s Modi in DC, Spy Tech + the US Military
The search continues for a submersible missing in the North Atlantic, and test scores and maternal health decline in the US.
2023-06-22T04:06+0000
2023-06-22T04:06+0000
2023-06-22T12:20+0000
political misfits
radio
joe biden
pentagon
xi jinping
india
supreme court
john durham
private data
submersible
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/16/1111397184_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_90da9784fc58a2e2b7350bfcd776cb82.png
UPS Strike Vote, India’s Modi in DC, Spy Tech + the US Military
The search continues for a submersible missing in the North Atlantic, and test scores and maternal health decline in the US.
Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the aggressive remarks about Chinese Leader Xi Jinping made by US President Joe Biden, India’s role on the global stage in light of the Indian prime minister’s visit to Washington, moves to restrict the sale of American farmland to foreigners while domestic billionaires continue land grabs, and the Pentagon’s self-serving profligacy.Mohawk activist, educator, producer and radio host John Kane discusses the Supreme Court ruling on the Indian Child Welfare Act, the fight to protect culture while also balancing the fight for sovereignty, and what protecting both native children and sovereignty could look like.Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik discusses the possibility of an upcoming strike of UPS Teamsters and how UPS executives are positioning themselves in the lead up. He also breaks down the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America, Special Counsel John Durham's testimony before Congress around the FBI's investigation around Russian interference, prison book bans, the growing overreach of the Supreme Court, and the case of Alex Saab.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses federal agencies buying up private data, why data so sensitive it shouldn’t be in the hands of law enforcement also probably isn’t safe for private companies to hoard, the relationship between the US military and commercial online surveillance companies, and “disinformation” fever sweeping the US government.The Misfits also discuss giant snails wreaking havoc in Florida, and updates on the missing North Atlantic submersible.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/16/1111397184_326:0:1766:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e7649600a2de9c2cae09b7e9e1c94ab1.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
political misfits, biden's remarks about xi jinping, indian child welfare act, writers guild of america, john durham's testimony before congress, russian interference, prison book bans, the case of alex saab, private data
political misfits, biden's remarks about xi jinping, indian child welfare act, writers guild of america, john durham's testimony before congress, russian interference, prison book bans, the case of alex saab, private data
UPS Strike Vote, India’s Modi in DC, Spy Tech + the US Military
04:06 GMT 22.06.2023 (Updated: 12:20 GMT 22.06.2023)
The search continues for a submersible missing in the North Atlantic, and test scores and maternal health decline in the US.
Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the aggressive remarks about Chinese Leader Xi Jinping made by US President Joe Biden, India’s role on the global stage in light of the Indian prime minister’s visit to Washington, moves to restrict the sale of American farmland to foreigners while domestic billionaires continue land grabs, and the Pentagon’s self-serving profligacy.
Mohawk activist, educator, producer and radio host John Kane discusses the Supreme Court ruling on the Indian Child Welfare Act, the fight to protect culture while also balancing the fight for sovereignty, and what protecting both native children and sovereignty could look like.
Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik discusses the possibility of an upcoming strike of UPS Teamsters and how UPS executives are positioning themselves in the lead up. He also breaks down the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America, Special Counsel John Durham's testimony before Congress around the FBI's investigation around Russian interference, prison book bans, the growing overreach of the Supreme Court, and the case of Alex Saab.
Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses federal agencies buying up private data, why data so sensitive it shouldn’t be in the hands of law enforcement also probably isn’t safe for private companies to hoard, the relationship between the US military and commercial online surveillance companies, and “disinformation” fever sweeping the US government.
The Misfits also discuss giant snails wreaking havoc in Florida, and updates on the missing North Atlantic submersible.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.