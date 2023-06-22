https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/us-coast-guard-says-debris-found-within-search-area-for-titan-sub-experts-evaluating-info-1111403602.html

US Coast Guard Says Debris Found Within Search Area for Titan Sub, Experts Evaluating Info

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Sputnik) - Debris has been found within the search area for Titan, the OceanGate submersible that went missing in the North Atlantic Ocean on June 18, and experts are evaluating the information, the US Coast Guard said on Thursday.

Debris has been found within the search area for Titan, the OceanGate submersible that went missing in the North Atlantic Ocean on June 18, and experts are evaluating the information, the US Coast Guard said on Thursday.The submersible went missing during an expedition to the watery grave of the RMS Titanic, the world-famous British passenger liner which struck an iceberg and sank in the waters of the North Atlantic in April 2012, about 1,450 km east of Cape Cod.The sub's crew reportedly includes billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman. French maritime expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and OceanGate Expeditions President Stockton Rush are also reportedly onboard.The US Coast Guard reported earlier in the day that the submersible's air was projected to have run out by 10:30 GMT.The search for the Titan has been complicated by the fact that the search area covers nearly 26,000 square kilometers.

