US Doubles Down on Claim China Is Building Base in Cuba

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss a wide range of topics, including US claims of China opening a base in Cuba.

Ted Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator, Chairman of StopJoe.comKJ Noh: Journalist, Political Analyst, Writer, & TeacherLuis Garate: Journalist, Expert in International Relations, and Director of ComunicambioThe show starts with Former Colorado State Senator and Chairman of StopJoe.com Ted Harvey joins to discuss Hunter Biden's plan to plead guilty.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to journalist KJ Noh to talk about US claims of China opening a base in Cuba.The show wraps up with Luis Garate talking about the ex-Prime Minister of Peru being detained on conspiracy charges.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

