US Doubles Down on Claim China Is Building Base in Cuba
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss a wide range of topics, including US claims of China opening a base in Cuba.
2023-06-22T04:01+0000
the final countdown
hunter biden
china
cuba
xi
joe biden
beijing
peru
radio
Ted Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator, Chairman of StopJoe.comKJ Noh: Journalist, Political Analyst, Writer, & TeacherLuis Garate: Journalist, Expert in International Relations, and Director of ComunicambioThe show starts with Former Colorado State Senator and Chairman of StopJoe.com Ted Harvey joins to discuss Hunter Biden's plan to plead guilty.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to journalist KJ Noh to talk about US claims of China opening a base in Cuba.The show wraps up with Luis Garate talking about the ex-Prime Minister of Peru being detained on conspiracy charges.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:01 GMT 22.06.2023 (Updated: 10:03 GMT 22.06.2023)
Ted Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator, Chairman of StopJoe.com
KJ Noh: Journalist, Political Analyst, Writer, & Teacher
Luis Garate: Journalist, Expert in International Relations, and Director of Comunicambio
The show starts with Former Colorado State Senator and Chairman of StopJoe.com Ted Harvey joins to discuss Hunter Biden's plan to plead guilty.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to journalist KJ Noh to talk about US claims of China opening a base in Cuba.
The show wraps up with Luis Garate talking about the ex-Prime Minister of Peru being detained on conspiracy charges.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.