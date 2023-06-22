https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/us-nuclear-powered-submarine-conducts-joint-drills-with-south-korean-navy--reports-1111381470.html
US Nuclear-Powered Submarine Conducts Joint Drills With South Korean Navy – Reports
US Nuclear-Powered Submarine Conducts Joint Drills With South Korean Navy – Reports
USS Michigan, a US Ohio-class strategic nuclear-powered guided missile submarine, took part in joint drills with the South Korean navy during the stay in the country in line with the Washington Declaration, South Korean news agency reported on Thursday, citing its military.
2023-06-22T06:03+0000
2023-06-22T06:03+0000
2023-06-22T06:03+0000
military
south korea
korean peninsula
washington
us
drills
nuclear submarine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102372/34/1023723499_0:109:2401:1459_1920x0_80_0_0_07c48512636244dec6f5f8ad8567dd67.jpg
USS Michigan arrived at the Korean Peninsula on June 16, the day after North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. The submarine is set to leave South Korea this Thursday. This is the first time since October 2017, when the United States has sent a submarine of this class to South Korea. South Korean Defense Ministry spokesman Jeon Ha-kyu told reporters that the submarine took part in the joint special operations training with the South Korean navy during its stay in the country without providing details. In April, the leaders of South Korea and the United States adopted the Washington Declaration that provides for the establishment of a regular bilateral consultation mechanism on extended deterrence and strategic planning. South Korea also secured a US promise to promptly deploy "the entire force of the alliance," including nuclear weapons, in the event of a nuclear attack by North Korea. Washington also assured Seoul it would use all measures, including nuclear weapons, in the case of aggression from Pyongyang, and promised to send nuclear missile submarines to the Korean Peninsula.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/north-korea-joint-us-south-korean-drills-put-region-on-brink-of-explosion-1110470544.html
south korea
korean peninsula
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102372/34/1023723499_0:0:2133:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_d3108861c073479b7d702acbff2978f2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uss michigan, nuclear-powered guided missile submarine, joint drills
uss michigan, nuclear-powered guided missile submarine, joint drills
US Nuclear-Powered Submarine Conducts Joint Drills With South Korean Navy – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - USS Michigan, a US Ohio-class strategic nuclear-powered guided missile submarine, took part in joint drills with the South Korean navy during the stay in the country in line with the Washington Declaration, South Korean news agency reported on Thursday, citing its military.
USS Michigan
arrived at the Korean Peninsula on June 16, the day after North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. The submarine is set to leave South Korea this Thursday. This is the first time since October 2017, when the United States has sent a submarine of this class to South Korea.
South Korean Defense Ministry spokesman Jeon Ha-kyu told reporters that the submarine took part in the joint special operations training with the South Korean navy during its stay in the country without providing details.
In April, the leaders of South Korea and the United States adopted the Washington Declaration that provides for the establishment of a regular bilateral consultation mechanism on extended deterrence and strategic planning. South Korea also secured a US promise to promptly deploy "the entire force of the alliance," including nuclear weapons, in the event of a nuclear attack by North Korea.
Washington also assured Seoul it would use all measures, including nuclear weapons, in the case of aggression from Pyongyang, and promised to send nuclear missile submarines to the Korean Peninsula.