New York State is struggling to find housing for thousands of migrants from Ukraine, NY city mayor, Eric Adams said.

New York State is struggling to find housing for thousands of migrants from Ukraine, NY city mayor, Eric Adams, said in an interview for RTVI.As of May 9, 2023, there were 245,000 people from Ukraine who applied for permanent residence in the United States, and who have individual sponsors, the mayor said. Around 13 percent of them are currently in New York, with city authorities forced to use office space as housing, among other options.The over 32 thousand people that have chosen to come to New York to seek a better life often settle in the Brooklyn area, which New Yorkers themselves call "the key to America," said Adams.Underscoring that many Ukrainian refugees in New York were already actively participating in the economy of a city which already has an extensive Ukrainian community, Adams pointed out that his administration has allocated a significant amount to local agencies and organizations to try and help the refugees “truly assimilate into the local society.”The mayor of New York said that in January 2022, when he officially took office, the number of illegal migrants stood at around 45 thousand people. Since then, this figure has grown by another 70,000 people. There are several ways to address this “national scale” problem, believed Adams, one of which entails federal government support.“We need the White House to properly fund this initiative,” Eric Adams stated, deploring the fact that the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has given New York a depressingly small amount of money so far. As New York is faced with the challenge of a vast majority of migrants and asylum seekers arriving in the city, “we should get the resources we need to address this problem,” Mayor Adams explained.As New York anticipates release of federal funds to help tackle the refugee problem, it has already adopted several initiatives in the context of migration. For example, conversion of office space to housing will be carried out, funded, in part, by the capital city of New York State, Albany. For housing purposes, New York authorities expect to "convert almost 90 million square meters of empty real estate." According to Adams, many people are still working from home after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the vacant office spaces could be used to address the city’s “affordable housing crisis.”Since the Ukraine crisis escalated in 2022, vast numbers of migrants left the country seeking better life opportunities.The federal Uniting for Ukraine program had dramatically slashed the pace of the traditional refugee admissions process.Thousands of migrants from Ukraine also made a bee-line for European states. The EU had expressed eagerness for not only arming the regime in Kiev fighting the US-led proxy war against Russia, but also welcoming arrivals from Ukraine. EU interior ministers came up with an EU-wide registration system for Ukrainian refugees, and a Temporary Protection program ensuring their right to work, health, education, shelter, and financial support for up to three years. Some European states came under criticism over the preferential treatment of Ukrainians (who are predominantly white) while leaving asylum-seekers from other countries - Middle East, Africa, and Afghanistan - at a disadvantage. Most Ukrainian refugees were taken in by Poland, German, and the Czech Republic. Since then, enthusiasm for helping Ukraine has sharply waned across the continent, particularly over costs of hosting refugees, with the situation exacerbated by the unfolding energy crunch, soaring inflation, and plummeting living standards. Accordingly, Europeans have displayed weariness of the unfolding refugee crisis, manifested in waning volunteer aid, refusals to accommodate refugees, and demonstrations across the Old Continent.

