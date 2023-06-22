https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/videos-at-least-37-people-injured-after-explosion-rocks-paris-latin-quarter-1111376301.html

Videos: At Least 37 People Injured After Explosion Rocks Paris' Latin Quarter

Those who were injured in the explosion climbed to 37 on Wednesday, with authorities still trying to figure out what caused the catastrophe.

At least 37 people have been injured after an explosion sounded off in Paris, France, on Wednesday, rocking the city’s left bank and causing at least one building’s facade to completely collapse.Another four people are in critical condition as a result of the explosion, with rescue workers adding that at least two people may still be trapped in the rubble, according to reports.“It’s possible that we will find dead bodies tonight, or we will find them alive,” French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said from the scene of the explosion. Darmanin, who said no alarm was sent out before the incident, added that investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the explosion.Another report adds that many of the victims’ injuries were sustained due to being lifted off their feet by the blast. The explosion occurred in the building of the American Academy fashion design school on Saint Jacques Street, said Darmanin. The school, which was partially destroyed in the blast, is attended by many students from the US and is located near the historic Val de Grace military hospital. The building was founded in 1965.Kent State University, a school in the state of Ohio, said that all of their students who were at the academy are safe and accounted for, according to one report.Officials were able to contain the fire, but have not yet been able to extinguish it, according to reports. First responders have shut down the city to address the blast, including the city's annual music festival which is used to celebrate the summer solstice.

