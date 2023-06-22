International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian 2S5 Giatsint-S Artillery System in Combat Action During Special Op
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of artillerymen of the Southern Military District hitting targets in the Zaporozhye direction using the 152 mm Giatsint-B howitzers.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of artillerymen of the Southern Military District hitting targets in the Zaporozhye direction using 152mm Giatsint-B howitzers.On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine has lost approximately 600 military over the past day as a result of offensive attempts in the South Donetsk, Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.
russian 2s5 giatsint-s artillery system, southern military district, russian defense ministry
The 2S5 Giatsint-S is a self-propelled howitzer known for its firepower and long range. With a 152mm caliber, the 2S5 Giatsint-S can fire a variety of ammunition, including high-explosive, anti-tank, and cluster munitions.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of artillerymen of the Southern Military District hitting targets in the Zaporozhye direction using 152mm Giatsint-B howitzers.
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine has lost approximately 600 military over the past day as a result of offensive attempts in the South Donetsk, Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.
