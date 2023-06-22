https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/watch-russian-2s5-giatsint-s-artillery-system-in-combat-action-during-special-op-1111379300.html
Watch Russian 2S5 Giatsint-S Artillery System in Combat Action During Special Op
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of artillerymen of the Southern Military District hitting targets in the Zaporozhye direction using the 152 mm Giatsint-B howitzers.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of artillerymen of the Southern Military District hitting targets in the Zaporozhye direction using 152mm Giatsint-B howitzers.On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine has lost approximately 600 military over the past day as a result of offensive attempts in the South Donetsk, Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.
The 2S5 Giatsint-S is a self-propelled howitzer known for its firepower and long range. With a 152mm caliber, the 2S5 Giatsint-S can fire a variety of ammunition, including high-explosive, anti-tank, and cluster munitions.
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine has lost approximately 600 military over the past day as a result of offensive attempts in the South Donetsk, Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.