https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/watch-russian-serviceman-downs-ukrainian-drone-with-shopping-bag-1111380126.html

Watch Russian Serviceman Downs Ukrainian Drone With Shopping Bag

Watch Russian Serviceman Downs Ukrainian Drone With Shopping Bag

A resident of the Trans-Baikal region participating in a special military operation shot down a Ukrainian kamikaze drone with a bag of food, the governor of Trans-Baikal Alexander Osipov said in his Telegram channel.

2023-06-22T10:09+0000

2023-06-22T10:09+0000

2023-06-22T10:09+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

ukraine

russia

drone

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111063987_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6d48cb5c3e3ebdebd7ae889709a78645.jpg

A resident of the Trans-Baikal region participating in the special military operation has downed a Ukrainian kamikaze drone by throwing a bag of food at it, the governor of Trans-Baikal Alexander Osipov said on his Telegram channel."The soldier finished his night shift in a trench, got two sacks of food and returned to his position. Then he saw an enemy kamikaze drone. He hid in the grass so that the man controlling the drone lost sight of him. Then he took advantage of the surprise effect: he suddenly stood up and knocked down the device with a sack of food," Osipov wrote.After the drone fell, it was deactivated and the grenade attached to it was detonated.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian serviceman, ukrainian kamikaze drone, special military operation