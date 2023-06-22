International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Serviceman Downs Ukrainian Drone With Shopping Bag
A resident of the Trans-Baikal region participating in a special military operation shot down a Ukrainian kamikaze drone with a bag of food, the governor of Trans-Baikal Alexander Osipov said in his Telegram channel.
A resident of the Trans-Baikal region participating in the special military operation has downed a Ukrainian kamikaze drone by throwing a bag of food at it, the governor of Trans-Baikal Alexander Osipov said on his Telegram channel."The soldier finished his night shift in a trench, got two sacks of food and returned to his position. Then he saw an enemy kamikaze drone. He hid in the grass so that the man controlling the drone lost sight of him. Then he took advantage of the surprise effect: he suddenly stood up and knocked down the device with a sack of food," Osipov wrote.After the drone fell, it was deactivated and the grenade attached to it was detonated.
10:09 GMT 22.06.2023
A Russian serviceman taking part in Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. File photo
The long-advertised and repeatedly delayed Ukrainian counteroffensive started on 4 June along the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions.
A resident of the Trans-Baikal region participating in the special military operation has downed a Ukrainian kamikaze drone by throwing a bag of food at it, the governor of Trans-Baikal Alexander Osipov said on his Telegram channel.
"The soldier finished his night shift in a trench, got two sacks of food and returned to his position. Then he saw an enemy kamikaze drone. He hid in the grass so that the man controlling the drone lost sight of him. Then he took advantage of the surprise effect: he suddenly stood up and knocked down the device with a sack of food," Osipov wrote.
After the drone fell, it was deactivated and the grenade attached to it was detonated.
