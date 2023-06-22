https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/watch-russias-solntsepyok-flamethrower-fire-at-ukrainian-positions-in-donetsk-direction-1111378998.html
Watch: Russia's Solntsepyok Flamethrower Fire at Ukrainian Positions in Donetsk Direction
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok [‘Scorching Sunlight’] fire thermobaric shells at positions of Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk direction.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok [‘Scorching Sunlight’] fire thermobaric shells at positions of Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk direction.The system is mounted on a tank chassis, which allows mobility and increased protection for the crew. The TOS-1A Solntsepyok is capable of launching thermobaric rockets, which create a highly destructive blast and fireball upon impact.
The Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower is a Russian-made weapon designed to clear out enemy trenches and bunkers, as well as to destroy enemy manpower located in open terrain and fortifications.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok
[‘Scorching Sunlight’] fire thermobaric shells at positions of Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk direction.
The system is mounted on a tank chassis, which allows mobility and increased protection for the crew.
The TOS-1A Solntsepyok is capable of launching thermobaric rockets, which create a highly destructive blast and fireball upon impact.