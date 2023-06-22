International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/watch-russias-solntsepyok-flamethrower-fire-at-ukrainian-positions-in-donetsk-direction-1111378998.html
Watch: Russia's Solntsepyok Flamethrower Fire at Ukrainian Positions in Donetsk Direction
Watch: Russia's Solntsepyok Flamethrower Fire at Ukrainian Positions in Donetsk Direction
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok [‘Scorching Sunlight’] fire thermobaric shells at positions of Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk direction.
2023-06-22T07:42+0000
2023-06-22T07:42+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russia
donetsk
ukraine
russian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/16/1111387165_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a8b3da04a5759a87f6ae285eb2437cb9.png
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok [‘Scorching Sunlight’] fire thermobaric shells at positions of Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk direction.The system is mounted on a tank chassis, which allows mobility and increased protection for the crew. The TOS-1A Solntsepyok is capable of launching thermobaric rockets, which create a highly destructive blast and fireball upon impact.
russia
donetsk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russia's Solntsepyok flamethrower fire at Ukrainian positions in Donetsk direction
Russia's Solntsepyok flamethrower fire at Ukrainian positions in Donetsk direction
2023-06-22T07:42+0000
true
PT1M09S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/16/1111387165_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ddec7e015d15a76556685338ec859e11.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
solntsepyok flamethrower, ukrainian positions, tos-1a solntsepyok
solntsepyok flamethrower, ukrainian positions, tos-1a solntsepyok

Watch: Russia's Solntsepyok Flamethrower Fire at Ukrainian Positions in Donetsk Direction

07:42 GMT 22.06.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower is a Russian-made weapon designed to clear out enemy trenches and bunkers, as well as to destroy enemy manpower located in open terrain and fortifications.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok [‘Scorching Sunlight’] fire thermobaric shells at positions of Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk direction.
The system is mounted on a tank chassis, which allows mobility and increased protection for the crew.
The TOS-1A Solntsepyok is capable of launching thermobaric rockets, which create a highly destructive blast and fireball upon impact.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала