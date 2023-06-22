https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/watch-russias-solntsepyok-flamethrower-fire-at-ukrainian-positions-in-donetsk-direction-1111378998.html

Watch: Russia's Solntsepyok Flamethrower Fire at Ukrainian Positions in Donetsk Direction

Watch: Russia's Solntsepyok Flamethrower Fire at Ukrainian Positions in Donetsk Direction

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok [‘Scorching Sunlight’] fire thermobaric shells at positions of Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk direction.

2023-06-22T07:42+0000

2023-06-22T07:42+0000

2023-06-22T07:42+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russia

donetsk

ukraine

russian defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/16/1111387165_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a8b3da04a5759a87f6ae285eb2437cb9.png

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok [‘Scorching Sunlight’] fire thermobaric shells at positions of Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk direction.The system is mounted on a tank chassis, which allows mobility and increased protection for the crew. The TOS-1A Solntsepyok is capable of launching thermobaric rockets, which create a highly destructive blast and fireball upon impact.

russia

donetsk

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russia's Solntsepyok flamethrower fire at Ukrainian positions in Donetsk direction Russia's Solntsepyok flamethrower fire at Ukrainian positions in Donetsk direction 2023-06-22T07:42+0000 true PT1M09S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

solntsepyok flamethrower, ukrainian positions, tos-1a solntsepyok