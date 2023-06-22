https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/watch-ukrainian-armed-forces-are-hit-with-grad-rockets-1111378915.html

Watch: Ukrainian Armed Forces Are Hit With Grad Rockets

Artillerymen of the Central Military District struck a group of Ukrainian troops and a convoy of ammunition delivery trucks in the direction of Krasnoliman from Grad Rocket Launchers, the control of the strike was carried out by Zala and Superkam UAVs, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Artillerymen of the Central Military District struck a group of Ukrainian troops and a convoy of ammunition delivery trucks to Krasny Liman from Grad Rocket Launchers; control of the strike was carried out by Zala and Superkam UAVs, according to the Russian Defense Ministry."Taking up a firing position, the servicemen deployed combat vehicles (BM-21 "Grad") and took aim at the target. Then they immediately fired 122mm rocket missiles at a group of personnel and lightly armored vehicles, as well as a column of ammunition delivery trucks at a distance of over 15 km," the Defense Ministry said.

