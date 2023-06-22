International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch: Ukrainian Armed Forces Are Hit With Grad Rockets
Artillerymen of the Central Military District struck a group of Ukrainian troops and a convoy of ammunition delivery trucks in the direction of Krasnoliman from Grad Rocket Launchers, the control of the strike was carried out by Zala and Superkam UAVs, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Artillerymen of the Central Military District struck a group of Ukrainian troops and a convoy of ammunition delivery trucks to Krasny Liman from Grad Rocket Launchers; control of the strike was carried out by Zala and Superkam UAVs, according to the Russian Defense Ministry."Taking up a firing position, the servicemen deployed combat vehicles (BM-21 "Grad") and took aim at the target. Then they immediately fired 122mm rocket missiles at a group of personnel and lightly armored vehicles, as well as a column of ammunition delivery trucks at a distance of over 15 km," the Defense Ministry said.
Watch: Ukrainian Armed Forces Are Hit With Grad Rockets

The MLRS Grad stands for multiple-launch rocket system, and is designed and produced by Russia's military industry. It is a highly effective artillery system capable of launching up to 40 rockets in a single salvo. The rockets can be armed with different types of warheads, including high explosive, incendiary, and fragmentation.
Artillerymen of the Central Military District struck a group of Ukrainian troops and a convoy of ammunition delivery trucks to Krasny Liman from Grad Rocket Launchers; control of the strike was carried out by Zala and Superkam UAVs, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
"Taking up a firing position, the servicemen deployed combat vehicles (BM-21 "Grad") and took aim at the target. Then they immediately fired 122mm rocket missiles at a group of personnel and lightly armored vehicles, as well as a column of ammunition delivery trucks at a distance of over 15 km," the Defense Ministry said.
