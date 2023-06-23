https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/ag-garland-denies-interfering-in-hunter-biden-probe-1111428746.html

AG Garland Denies Interfering in Hunter Biden Probe

Republicans have piled on the Justice Department, accusing feds of ensuring Hunter Biden got a soft deal and ignoring the pay-to-play corruption allegations involving him and his father. AG Merrick Garland dismissed the claims.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has dismissed allegations leveled by GOP lawmakers citing whistleblower testimony that the Justice Department, the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service interfered in US Attorney David Weiss’ five-year investigation into Hunter Biden.The AG assured that Weiss was given “complete authority to make all decisions on his own,” and suggested that he personally wouldn’t even “know how it would be possible for anybody to block him from bringing a prosecution.”Garland further indicated that Weiss never came forward with a request to him to be given the powers of a special counsel, and said the prosecutor had “even more authority” in his existing capacity than he would as a special investigator.The attorney general’s comments come amid allegations by whistleblowers suggesting federal agencies “protected” Hunter Biden “by delaying, divulging and denying an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax crimes,” and that the “tactics used by the Justice Department,” which will likely allow the president’s son to avoid doing any jail time, included delaying the probe long enough to reach the statute of limitations.House Republicans have pledged to continue their investigation into testimony provided by a confidential human source who told the FBI that Joe Biden and his son received a total of $10 million from Mykola Zlochevsky, the billionaire owner of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, while the elder Biden was serving as vice president, to court favor with the powerful politician.Independent investigators citing Hunter Biden’s infamous lost laptop accuse the Bidens of maintaining a vast spider web of contacts with foreign businessmen in a pay-to-play scheme involving dozens of individuals and millions of dollars.

