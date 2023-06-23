https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/ag-garland-denies-interfering-in-hunter-biden-probe-1111428746.html
AG Garland Denies Interfering in Hunter Biden Probe
AG Garland Denies Interfering in Hunter Biden Probe
Republicans have piled on the Justice Department, accusing feds of ensuring Hunter Biden got a soft deal and ignoring the pay-to-play corruption allegations involving him and his father. AG Merrick Garland dismissed the claims.
2023-06-23T20:01+0000
2023-06-23T20:01+0000
2023-06-23T20:00+0000
americas
hunter biden
joe biden
justice department
internal revenue service (irs)
fbi
republicans
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096130704_0:211:3072:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_771380c68e1aec6050039ff65a0058e2.jpg
US Attorney General Merrick Garland has dismissed allegations leveled by GOP lawmakers citing whistleblower testimony that the Justice Department, the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service interfered in US Attorney David Weiss’ five-year investigation into Hunter Biden.The AG assured that Weiss was given “complete authority to make all decisions on his own,” and suggested that he personally wouldn’t even “know how it would be possible for anybody to block him from bringing a prosecution.”Garland further indicated that Weiss never came forward with a request to him to be given the powers of a special counsel, and said the prosecutor had “even more authority” in his existing capacity than he would as a special investigator.The attorney general’s comments come amid allegations by whistleblowers suggesting federal agencies “protected” Hunter Biden “by delaying, divulging and denying an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax crimes,” and that the “tactics used by the Justice Department,” which will likely allow the president’s son to avoid doing any jail time, included delaying the probe long enough to reach the statute of limitations.House Republicans have pledged to continue their investigation into testimony provided by a confidential human source who told the FBI that Joe Biden and his son received a total of $10 million from Mykola Zlochevsky, the billionaire owner of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, while the elder Biden was serving as vice president, to court favor with the powerful politician.Independent investigators citing Hunter Biden’s infamous lost laptop accuse the Bidens of maintaining a vast spider web of contacts with foreign businessmen in a pay-to-play scheme involving dozens of individuals and millions of dollars.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/delaying-divulging-denying-whistleblower-alleges-feds-protected-hunter-biden-from-probe-1111409231.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096130704_326:233:2746:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9d187631bb664e2834d7eb2292328c5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, hunter biden, merrick garland, investigation, charges, probe, influence
joe biden, hunter biden, merrick garland, investigation, charges, probe, influence
AG Garland Denies Interfering in Hunter Biden Probe
The president’s son reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors on Monday, pleading guilty to two tax misdemeanors and a felony firearm charge. Republicans piled on the Justice Department, accusing feds of ensuring the younger Biden got a soft deal and ignoring the pay-to-play corruption allegations involving him and his father.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland has dismissed allegations leveled by GOP lawmakers citing whistleblower testimony that the Justice Department, the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service interfered in US Attorney David Weiss’ five-year investigation into Hunter Biden.
“Mr. Weiss, who was appointed by President Trump as the US attorney in Delaware and assigned this matter during the previous administration, would be permitted to continue his investigation and to make a decision to prosecute any way in which he wanted to and in any district in which he wanted to. Mr. Weiss has since sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee confirming that he had that authority," Garland told reporters during a Friday news conference.
The AG assured that Weiss was given “complete authority to make all decisions on his own,” and suggested that he personally wouldn’t even “know how it would be possible for anybody to block him from bringing a prosecution.”
Garland further indicated that Weiss never came forward with a request to him to be given the powers of a special counsel, and said the prosecutor had “even more authority” in his existing capacity than he would as a special investigator.
The attorney general’s comments come amid allegations
by whistleblowers suggesting federal agencies “protected” Hunter Biden “by delaying, divulging and denying an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax crimes,” and that the “tactics used by the Justice Department,” which will likely allow the president’s son to avoid doing any jail time, included delaying the probe long enough to reach the statute of limitations.
House Republicans have pledged to continue their investigation into testimony provided by a confidential human source who told the FBI that Joe Biden and his son received a total of $10 million from Mykola Zlochevsky, the billionaire owner of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, while the elder Biden was serving as vice president, to court favor with the powerful politician.
Independent investigators citing Hunter Biden’s infamous lost laptop accuse the Bidens of maintaining a vast spider web of contacts with foreign businessmen in a pay-to-play scheme involving dozens of individuals and millions of dollars.